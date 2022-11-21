ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

koxe.com

Raymon Mobley, 96, of Coleman

Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Doyce Nelson of Zephyr

Doyce Nelson, of Zephyr, passed November 23, 2022. Visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Zephyr Cemetery.
ZEPHYR, TX
koxe.com

Carolyn Louise Mabee of Brownwood

Carolyn Louise Mabee passed away surrounded by family on November 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn was born to Arnold and Velma Herdman on January 10, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas. She has been a resident of Brown County for 59 years. She married Neil l. Mabee on June 29, 1963, at First Christian Church in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn and Neil were married for 59 years when she passed.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU

Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night

A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home

The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos

SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning

SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
MILES, TX

