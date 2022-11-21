Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Raymon Mobley, 96, of Coleman
Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Doyce Nelson of Zephyr
Doyce Nelson, of Zephyr, passed November 23, 2022. Visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Zephyr Cemetery.
koxe.com
Carolyn Louise Mabee of Brownwood
Carolyn Louise Mabee passed away surrounded by family on November 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn was born to Arnold and Velma Herdman on January 10, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas. She has been a resident of Brown County for 59 years. She married Neil l. Mabee on June 29, 1963, at First Christian Church in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn and Neil were married for 59 years when she passed.
koxe.com
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
‘I was terrified’: Coleman teen saves dad’s life with help from CCSO’s 9-1-1 operator
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]
brownwoodnews.com
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
koxe.com
Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home
The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
