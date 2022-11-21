Read full article on original website
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
dayton247now.com
Single vehicle rollover crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway exit. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Crash causes delay for drivers on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday. According to West Carrollton Police, crews responded to the area of I-75 northbound around Dixie Highway at 6:30 p.m. in West Carrollton. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on its top. One person was transported […]
Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
At least 1 person hurt after 1 vehicle on its side in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is hurt after an accident where a vehicle end up on its side in Huber Heights Thursday night. >>1 man hospitalized after pedestrian strike on WB I-70 in Englewood. Crews were dispatched at around 6:37 p.m. to the area of Harshmanville Road...
3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
UPDATE: Victim accidentally hit propane tank that exploded in Warren County
CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m. (Nov. 24) The male who suffered burn injuries in Wednesday night’s propane explosion in Clarksville inadvertently hit the tank while he was breaking up kindling for a fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The male, identified as the homeowner,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Urbana and Rakestraw roads closed
TROY — Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Sodom Road and Burr-Oak New Hope Road starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 for Culvert Replacements. Rakestraw Road will be closed between Versailles Road and Miami-Shelby Road starting Nov. 28 through Nov. 30 for Culvert Replacements. Direct any questions to the...
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Springfield late Wednesday night. Crews were called to a motorcycle crash on South Limestone Street at Miller Street around 11:49 p.m., according to Springfield Police. >>1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton; reports...
1017thepoint.com
SCANNER TRAFFIC: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN LIBERTY
(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.
Huber Heights Police: Too early to say if father, 78, will be charged in shooting of son, 51
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 11:05 p.m. Police plan to take their evidence in the Thanksgiving Day shooting involving a father and son on Millhoff Drive to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, said Huber Heights Sgt. Cory Siegrist, who noted it was too early to say whether a charge or charges would be filed.
WLWT 5
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
miamivalleytoday.com
Name released in Friday fatal crash
TROY — Troy Police have released the name of a Dayton man who lost his life in a two-vehicle crash in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18. Chief Shawn McKinney said that the victim, Joseph Bailey, 58, died when a vehicle in which he was a passenger crossed left of center and struck on oncoming commercial van, head-on on South Market Street.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-75 SB in Moraine
MORAINE — Crews responded to a rollover crash off of Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. Moraine Police were called to the 2000 block of Springboro West Road at around 9:10 a.m. Officers determined that the car veered off of Interstate 75, going southbound, and rolled over to land in the...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
WLWT 5
Middletown police looking for missing 14-year-old
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to their Facebook page, 14-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been seen since Sunday night, walking to McKinley Street. Officials say Vines is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds,...
Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
