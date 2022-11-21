Smart decisions on military fighter jets will boost economies of Fresno & Lemoore

The F-35 is the airplane that has tried to be many things to many people. From a long-range strategic bomber to dogfighter combat jet to a close air support attack aircraft for our war fighters on the ground, it is, for better or for worse, the current centerpiece of American air superiority.

Should officials at the Department of Defense and members of Congress make wise decisions in the coming months, one more thing the plane could be considered is a powerful economic engine for California in general, and for the Fresno area specifically. A poor decision by contrast could undermine local economies, an issue of great importance as the nation appears to be knocking on the door of recession, and could jeopardize national security in the process.

Naval Air Station Lemoore is on a short list of air bases where the U.S. Air Force is considering housing a squadron of F-35 Lightning II planes. Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which is home to the Air National Guard’s 144 th Fighter Wing and a fleet of aging F-15C Eagles, is also one of the national finalists being considered for either the F-35 or F-15EX aircraft. A decision is expected to be made by the end of this year.

Basing the jets in the San Joaquin Valley would certainly be an economic boon for the area. At a price tag of $79.2 million each, F-35s bring an extensive support system with them that creates powerful follow-on of economic effects.

Unfortunately, some at the Pentagon are considering changes to the F-35 program that could impact military readiness and jeopardize such boosts to local economies. Projected air vehicle growth on the F-35 means that the thrust, power, and thermal management (PTMS) limitations on the engine of the F-35 will be exceeded by the end of the current decade. This forecast has kicked off a discussion as to the best option for a propulsion upgrade.

The most cost-effective option is to retrofit the existing F-35 engine with a suite of upgrades known as the enhanced engine package. This retrofit would meet operational requirements and allow the plane to continue to be serviced using the same supply chain, infrastructure and sustainment network. However, some in the Pentagon are pushing for the introduction of an entirely new engine to the F-35 known as the Adaptive Engine Transition Program.

While the AETP will likely play an important role in the next generation of fighter aircraft, the costs are too high to integrate the engine into the current F-35. Doing so would break the commonality that has become a hallmark of the F-35 program, require the creation of an entirely new procurement infrastructure, and add to the already inflated outlays associated with the F-35 program. Adopting AETP would likely be bad news for communities such as Lemoore and Fresno that are in the running to receive an F-35 squadron, for American taxpayers and for national security.

The price to develop and produce the AETP could top $6 billion, which could “lead to a hard tradeoff” according to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall . He continued that the cost is “in rough terms, 70 F-35s. So are you prepared to have 70 less F-35s in order to have that [AETP] engine in the ones that you do have?” As the secretary plainly states, adopting the AETP would mean 70 fewer F-35s.

The national security implications of this potential are concerning. One report recently found that our Air Force is already 25% below the capacity level required for air combat with a peer competitor, underscoring the vital need to build more planes at a lower per unit cost. Aside from a reduction in readiness, the potential investment in the AETP and corresponding reduction in F-35 airplanes procured would have a negative impact on military bases around the country. Bases like NAS Lemoore, for example, could likely find that their prospects for receiving F-35 aircraft are diminished or eliminated if there should be fewer planes to be allocated among existing bases.

After military officials finalize the decision regarding the F-35 engine, there will be stiff competition among our military bases for the jobs and economic impact that come along with winning these contracts and squadrons. The closer the military can adhere to the originally planned procurement costs and numbers for the F-35 — a prospect that is more feasible by upgrading instead of replacing the F-35 engine — the safer and better off economically that Californians and Americans across the country will be.

John T. Doolittle previously represented California’s 4th Congressional District and served on the House Committee on Appropriations.