Columbus, OH

Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview

Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
Jim Knowles: Ohio State will 'have answers' for Michigan's offensive approach

Jim Knowles sounds prepared for Michigan. The Ohio State defensive coordinator expressed confidence in his unit head of the rivalry game on Saturday. Knowles has helped lead a Buckeye unit allowing the 9th fewest yards in the country. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (105 tackles) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (4.5 sacks) are two of Ohio State’s leaders on defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff

Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
LUBBOCK, TX
Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game

Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
COLUMBUS, OH
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH

