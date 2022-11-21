Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State hoops to be down 1 starter, another doubtful ahead of bout vs. Alabama
No. 12 Michigan State (3-1) is set for a huge Thanksgiving night matchup in the Phil Knight Invitational against the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0). The Spartans are expected to be without senior forward Malik Hall for this game tonight and maybe several weeks due to a foot injury.
Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview
Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
JJ McCarthy highlights Michigan’s positivity heading into The Game
J.J. McCarthy knows that a battle is brewing as Michigan is set to take on Ohio State this Saturday. The QB is ready for what is coming, telling the press this week “Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.”. To say that...
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
Jim Knowles: Ohio State will 'have answers' for Michigan's offensive approach
Jim Knowles sounds prepared for Michigan. The Ohio State defensive coordinator expressed confidence in his unit head of the rivalry game on Saturday. Knowles has helped lead a Buckeye unit allowing the 9th fewest yards in the country. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (105 tackles) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (4.5 sacks) are two of Ohio State’s leaders on defense.
Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff
Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
Ryan Day notes 'a time and place' to address Jim Harbaugh's 3rd base comments from 2021
Ryan Day understands the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will always have some level of trash talk attached to it even between coaches. Last year, Michigan was able to pull off the upset after years of falling short and with that win, Jim Harbaugh had some commentary on Day’s situation as the Buckeye’s head coach.
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof reaffirms university's stance on Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation
Michigan State’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof released a statement on Wednesday about how the university is planning on aiding in the Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation. Some Michigan and Michigan State players got into a fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. The Spartans’ two-game...
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan
Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
Ryan Day shares initial thoughts on The Game, Ohio State's 'scars' from 2021
Ryan Day and Ohio State are ready to roll in The Game. They also are not going to hide the fight that last year’s loss left some wounds. In 2021, Ohio State stood poised to make a run to the College Football Playoff. CJ Stroud also had legitimate Heisman aspirations heading into Week 13.
Ryan Day reflects on importance of The Game to Ohio State, recalls first press conference
With one of the greatest rivalries in sports comes hard work, respect and reflection. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day understands the magnitude of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and reflected on what it means to him on Tuesday. “It’s one of the greatest rivalries there is in the country,” Day...
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech
Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game
Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Jim Knowles addresses challenges of preparing for JJ McCarthy, potential status of Blake Corum
Jim Knowles knows the pressure facing Ohio State’s defense this weekend. In 2021, it was largely the defense that let the Buckeyes down in key moments against Oregon and Michigan. In 2022, Knowles has done his best to turn the unit around. Now, everything hinges on how Ohio State...
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Michigan State basketball reveals new shoes for Phil Knight Invitational
Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the best teams in college basketball with big wins over Kentucky and Villanova and close loss to Gonzaga. This week, the Spartans head to the Phil Knight Invitational with a very talented field. They will take on Alabama on Thursday. As...
Attorney representing MSU DB Khary Crump offers statement about 'gut punch' charge before Thanksgiving
Mike Nichols, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of his client, Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump. Crump is 1 of 7 players who were charged Wednesday due to their involvement with the tunnel brawl that occurred against Michigan on Oct. 29. “This was a gut punch to...
