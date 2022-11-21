ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
The Spun

Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral

It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games. He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13. Week 13 is always known as "rivalry...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
LUBBOCK, TX

