Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas TechThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
MSU player's attorney releases statement following charges from tunnel incident vs. Michigan
David Diamond, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of Michigan State defensive back Angelo Grose following the recent charges made against 7 Spartan players. “I have been doing this for over 20 years and have litigated several hundred trials and would like to believe this filing is not...
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
Connor McCaffery issues challenge to Iowa fans following low attendance
Connor McCaffery had a challenge for Iowa fans after the fan attendance at the Omaha game recently. He took to social media to talk about what he wants to see out of the Hawkeye faithful. Iowa hoops recently had a solid 83-67 win over Seton Hall on the road on...
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft
Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
Look: LeBron James Sends Gift To Ohio State's Football Team Before Michigan Game
LeBron James won't be able to attend this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State, but he will be there in spirit. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced they'll be wearing custom cleats that pay homage to James' first signature shoe - the "Nike Air Zoom Generation." The Buckeyes are expected...
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover
Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner
On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral
It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games. He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13. Week 13 is always known as "rivalry...
Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment
Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
Big Ten Coach Reportedly Received Bonus Meant For Entire Staff
One Big Ten team might have made more than a simple accounting mistake in giving a big bonus to their head football coach instead of the staff members the sum was earmarked for. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000...
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech
Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
