Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
The Real Reason Revealed Why Waffle House Isn’t In Wyoming
I'm sure this question has been debated going back as far as the first settlers in the West. Louis And Clark were probably tired on their way to the Pacific when they stopped in Wyoming and were befuddled that there wasn't a Waffle House. I get it. Sometimes, after a long day, you just want those hashbrowns.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Exploring the soaring peaks and stunning valleys of Wyoming requires a stomach full of delicious food. Luckily, the Jackson Hole area has you covered. Jackson punches above its weight for a small town, with restaurants and watering holes ranging from swanky to salt of the earth. Tuck in to spicy Thai soups, mouthwatering pizza, beef from local ranches and pastries you'd swear were baked in Paris. Even better, diner-favorite establishments boast vistas you can't beat and cuisine you'll be raving about far after your time in Wyoming is through.
