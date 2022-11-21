ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most-capped England players since 1966?

In the 60-odd years of hurt since they stood on top of the world, plenty of Lions have seared their names into the hearts of Englishmen across the land. You have 10 minutes to guess 100 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some...
fourfourtwo.com

France injury woes continue as "warrior" Lucas Hernandez is ruled out of World Cup

France have suffered yet another injury blow after Lucas Hernandez was ruled out of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich left-back limped off the pitch in the first half of Les Bleus’ opening game against Australia on Tuesday, which they won 4-1. We check over 250 million products every...
fourfourtwo.com

Who are the ITV commentators for Morocco v Croatia at World Cup 2022?

Jon Champion is the is the main commentator for the Morocco v Croatia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015....
fourfourtwo.com

England vs USA live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022

England vs USA live stream and match preview, Friday 25 November, 7pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

