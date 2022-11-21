Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia second half delayed, as referee "can't find" a Moroccan player
Morocco vs Croatia at World Cup 2022 had the least added time so far – but still managed to get in a comical delay. Morocco vs Croatia isn't World Cup 2022's most exciting match-up – so much so that one player didn't come out for the second half to begin with.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every member of Spain's Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 squads?
The reign of Spain lasted three tournaments and we're looking for every single Spaniard to have been a part of it. 10 minutes on the clock, 69 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Croatia line-up from the 2018 World Cup match against Nigeria?
Croatia aim to go one better at the 2022 World Cup than they managed in 2018 – and this was their vintage of four years ago. Three minutes on the clock, 14 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the 100 most-capped England players since 1966?
In the 60-odd years of hurt since they stood on top of the world, plenty of Lions have seared their names into the hearts of Englishmen across the land. You have 10 minutes to guess 100 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some...
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
fourfourtwo.com
France injury woes continue as "warrior" Lucas Hernandez is ruled out of World Cup
France have suffered yet another injury blow after Lucas Hernandez was ruled out of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich left-back limped off the pitch in the first half of Les Bleus’ opening game against Australia on Tuesday, which they won 4-1. We check over 250 million products every...
fourfourtwo.com
Who are the ITV commentators for Morocco v Croatia at World Cup 2022?
Jon Champion is the is the main commentator for the Morocco v Croatia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015....
World Cup 2022: Rainbows dominate stadium ahead of Wales vs Iran
Organisers of the World Cup 2022 initially issued a ban on rainbow symbols inside grounds
World Cup 2022: Tite “confident” Neymar’s injury isn’t serious ahead of Brazil star's scan
Neymar was in tears after coming off with a swollen ankle in Brazil's opening game against Serbia.
fourfourtwo.com
England vs USA live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
England vs USA live stream and match preview, Friday 25 November, 7pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
Comments / 0