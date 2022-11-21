Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1470 WMBD
Washington boil order lifted
WASHINGTON, Ill. — The City of Washington Wednesday morning lifted a boil order that’s been in place since Monday. In a Facebook post city officials said, “We are happy to report that all samples have cleared and the boil order has been lifted. We are grateful for your patience.”
Washington fixes chlorine feeder, boil order in place until further testing results
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An issue that caused a boil order to be issued for a large portion of the City of Washington is a step towards being resolved. On Monday, Washington city leaders discovered that a chlorine feeder at one of its water treatment plants wasn’t operating correctly. “When we treat well water we […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria runners take to the streets for Turkey Day 5K
PEORIA, Ill. — If you’ll be driving around downtown Peoria Thanksgiving morning, be aware there’ll be a lot of runners on the streets. Peoria’s ‘Chocolate Turkey 5K, sponsored by ShaZam Racing, begins at 8 a.m. on Water Street between Liberty and Main. The course continues to Eaton, then Washington.
25newsnow.com
Overnight structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
1470 WMBD
Fire Chief urges turkey-cooking safety
PEORIA, Ill. – If you haven’t started thawing your Thanksgiving turkey yet, and you plan on deep-frying it this year, you’re almost out of time. That’s according to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, who tells 25 News water from turkeys not completely thawed, and the cooking oils used in deep-fryers, just don’t mix.
Central Illinois Proud
Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break
Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break. Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following …. Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break. Tips to avoid Thanksgiving dinner from going up in …. Tips to avoid Thanksgiving dinner from going up in flames. CANDIDATES FILE...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
SOS Police out on Black Friday looking for misuse of disabled parking placards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you plan to go out Black Friday shopping, and you have a disability parking placard you’re not supposed to, law enforcement will be watching. Secretary of State Police will be out attempting to catch those illegally using the placards Friday at malls throughout the state, including in Peoria.
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in early morning deck fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria garbage collection delayed for holiday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of East Peoria should not expect their trash or recycling to get picked up on Thanksgiving, and the holiday will delay pickup for the rest of the week as well. Collection will run one day late for Thursday and Friday pickups. Additionally, East...
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
1470 WMBD
COVID-19 concern abates due to several key factors
PEORIA, Ill. — A local expert on infectious diseases says COVID-19 has certainly reached an important and encouraging phase, at least when considering the bigger picture. Most COVID-19 strains are now endemic in the U.S., says Dr. Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Peoria.
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Comments / 0