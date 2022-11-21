ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade takes place in Charlotte

The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Photos of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and his family

Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The big picture: West Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

High-density housing on Lincoln’s December docket

DENVER – While it’s been months since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners amended the Unified Development Ordinance in an effort to curb high-density, single-family housing developments, the board continues to sift through a backlog of residential neighborhoods proposed by developers prior to the effective date of the new standards.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte helicopter pilots remember Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chip Tayag was the pilot of WBTV’s Sky3, but he was also a loving husband, step father, and uncle to 13 nieces and nephews. He married the love of his life Kerry three years ago. In a statement to WBTV, his wife Kerry said:. “Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
country1037fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers with his family

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Thanksgiving Parade On Wednesday This Year In Charlotte

I remember many a very cold Thanksgiving Day morning when Catherine, Tanner and I would bundle up and be a part of Charlotte’s annual Thanksgiving parade. This year the Thanksgiving parade will once again be held on Wednesday in Charlotte. Honestly, this is a much better idea. It is...
CHARLOTTE, NC

