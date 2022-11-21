Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Family Crisis Council Shelter coat and pajama drive underway, sponsored by Ms. North Carolina Petite
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coat and pajama drive to benefit the Family Crisis Council is underway in Rowan County, according to the sponsor, Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite. ”My platform is eating disorder awareness and helping women overcome struggles, which I’ve personally experienced and I’m very...
WBTV
“There’s always something to be thankful for”: Thousands flood Uptown for Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Charlotte community gathered together to celebrate the holidays and give thanks. The 2022 Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade took over Tryon Street for the night in front of thousands of spectators, all coming together in community and to spread some holiday cheer.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
WBTV
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade takes place in Charlotte
The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
WBTV
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out. Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.
101 Black Men, police and RAMS Kitchen work together to give holiday meals to families in need
Gastonia, N.C. — The nonprofit group 101 Black Men partnered with police and RAMS Kitchen to deliver Thanksgiving meals to multiple families in Gastonia today. The charity has been mentoring children at some of the schools in the area. Through their work, 101 Black Men were able to discover which families needest the help.
WBTV
Photos of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and his family
Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The big picture: West Charlotte...
Humane Society of Charlotte offering furry twists on post-Thanksgiving deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving may be a day of feasting and sharing gratitude for one's blessings, but the day after kicks off a frenzy of holiday deals. But perhaps the best gift for your home isn't a giant TV or fancy gadget, but rather a new fur-ever friend?. The...
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
lakenormanpublications.com
High-density housing on Lincoln’s December docket
DENVER – While it’s been months since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners amended the Unified Development Ordinance in an effort to curb high-density, single-family housing developments, the board continues to sift through a backlog of residential neighborhoods proposed by developers prior to the effective date of the new standards.
WBTV
Charlotte helicopter pilots remember Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chip Tayag was the pilot of WBTV’s Sky3, but he was also a loving husband, step father, and uncle to 13 nieces and nephews. He married the love of his life Kerry three years ago. In a statement to WBTV, his wife Kerry said:. “Chip...
WBTV
Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
WBTV
Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Department of Art and Design is inviting Salisbury residents to participate in the creation of a community abstract mural project on Saturday, December 3. Participants will gather to paint an abstract mural with their hands rather than brushes. Since each person’s...
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
WBTV
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers with his family
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The...
country1037fm.com
Thanksgiving Parade On Wednesday This Year In Charlotte
I remember many a very cold Thanksgiving Day morning when Catherine, Tanner and I would bundle up and be a part of Charlotte’s annual Thanksgiving parade. This year the Thanksgiving parade will once again be held on Wednesday in Charlotte. Honestly, this is a much better idea. It is...
Comments / 0