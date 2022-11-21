ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
ksro.com

Semi-Truck Was Driving Too Fast in Crash in Santa Rosa

The California Highway Patrol is giving the cause of a semi-truck crash that caused major traffic delays on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Veteran’s Day Weekend. Investigators say the driver of the big rig hauling 37-thousand-pounds of frozen food was just going too fast on November 11th. The truck tipped over and hit a guardrail just south of the Highway 12 interchange. No one was hurt. The CHP says the driver told officers the truck was only going 20-miles-per-hour. It’s unclear how fast the CHP thinks it was actually going.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Bridge shooting victim shares his survival story

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A Bay Bridge shooting victim who was on his way to help a homeless woman is recalling the near-death experience that caused a brain injury. After spending days in a hospital ICU, Vincent-Ray Williams III said he’s grateful he was only grazed by a bullet just after 10 p.m. Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Man dies, woman injured in domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic incident in Fairfield, police said Wednesday night.According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment along East Tabor Avenue.The man and the woman were both located at the scene with stab wounds. The man died at the scene, police said.At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was involved, but police did confirm the incident was domestic violence-related.No further details were released.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Fire Causes $150,000 in Damages to Cazadero Vacation Home

A Cazadero vacation rental has suffered some fire damage. Early Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 3600 block of Cazadero Highway. When they arrived, the fire had gone from the deck, up the front of the house and into the attic and one of the front rooms. All the guests were outside and safe as firefighters contained the fire within 15 minutes. About a $150,000 in damages was done, including to the walls, rafters and attic making the rental unlivable. The cause is under investigation.
CAZADERO, CA
sfstandard.com

Police to Step Up Patrols in Marina, Palace of Fine Arts, After Armed Robbery Incidents

More police will be posted around the Palace of Fine Arts and Chestnut Street after brazen armed robbery attempts outside the venue earlier this month. “My number one priority as the District 2 Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive,” Supervisor Catherine Stefani said in a Monday press release. “Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and I take this issue extremely seriously.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue

OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery

PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.Upon arrival,...
PINOLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Concord Police Say Person Found at Concord House Fire Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

One person was found deceased in a two-alarm fire that crews say was intentionally set Thursday night in the City of Concord. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire at 5:45 pm Thursday in the 3500 block of Euclid Ave in the City of Concord. The fire went second alarm response with the fire under control by 6:30 pm.
CBS San Francisco

Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic

CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained. 
CROCKETT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
VALLEJO, CA

