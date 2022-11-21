Read full article on original website
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Homeless Shelter Death Unclear But Not Suspicious
Santa Rosa police do not believe a death inside a homeless shelter was suspicious. A 36-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency at Sam Jones Hall on Monday morning. Staff members gave him CPR before paramedics arrived. The cause of death is not clear.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
ksro.com
Semi-Truck Was Driving Too Fast in Crash in Santa Rosa
The California Highway Patrol is giving the cause of a semi-truck crash that caused major traffic delays on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Veteran’s Day Weekend. Investigators say the driver of the big rig hauling 37-thousand-pounds of frozen food was just going too fast on November 11th. The truck tipped over and hit a guardrail just south of the Highway 12 interchange. No one was hurt. The CHP says the driver told officers the truck was only going 20-miles-per-hour. It’s unclear how fast the CHP thinks it was actually going.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Bridge shooting victim shares his survival story
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A Bay Bridge shooting victim who was on his way to help a homeless woman is recalling the near-death experience that caused a brain injury. After spending days in a hospital ICU, Vincent-Ray Williams III said he’s grateful he was only grazed by a bullet just after 10 p.m. Friday.
7-car accident backs up Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving; 2 among 16 hurt taken to hospital
"We could see a car sitting on top of a car - we saw probably seven cars, like three to four piled up the end," said Dave Lamadrid, who witnessed the aftermath of the accident.
Police: Man dies, woman injured in domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic incident in Fairfield, police said Wednesday night.According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment along East Tabor Avenue.The man and the woman were both located at the scene with stab wounds. The man died at the scene, police said.At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was involved, but police did confirm the incident was domestic violence-related.No further details were released.
Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
ksro.com
Fire Causes $150,000 in Damages to Cazadero Vacation Home
A Cazadero vacation rental has suffered some fire damage. Early Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 3600 block of Cazadero Highway. When they arrived, the fire had gone from the deck, up the front of the house and into the attic and one of the front rooms. All the guests were outside and safe as firefighters contained the fire within 15 minutes. About a $150,000 in damages was done, including to the walls, rafters and attic making the rental unlivable. The cause is under investigation.
sfstandard.com
Police to Step Up Patrols in Marina, Palace of Fine Arts, After Armed Robbery Incidents
More police will be posted around the Palace of Fine Arts and Chestnut Street after brazen armed robbery attempts outside the venue earlier this month. “My number one priority as the District 2 Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive,” Supervisor Catherine Stefani said in a Monday press release. “Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and I take this issue extremely seriously.”
Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue
OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.
Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery
PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.Upon arrival,...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Concord Police Say Person Found at Concord House Fire Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
One person was found deceased in a two-alarm fire that crews say was intentionally set Thursday night in the City of Concord. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire at 5:45 pm Thursday in the 3500 block of Euclid Ave in the City of Concord. The fire went second alarm response with the fire under control by 6:30 pm.
Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic
CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained.
Three people arrested after police find guns and controlled substances in their vehicles
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested on Friday after police found several guns and controlled substances, according to the Suisun City Police Department. According to police, officers had received reports of four subjects jumping a fence in the 500 block of Erin Drive. Police said that the subjects had arrived at the […]
Multiple injuries reported after Bay Bridge crash in SF; lanes reopen on I-80
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
