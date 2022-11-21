ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Consumers' Checkbook comparing grocery store prices ahead of Thanksgiving

 3 days ago

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, there is new insight into which Chicago-area stores have the lowest prices.

The Consumers' Checkbook is checking it out.

Kevin Brasler joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

There is more competition than ever in Chicago's supermarket scene, which is a good thing.

Since the last evaluation of grocery stores in 2018, a series of enormous changes have rocked the food-buying world, Brasler said.

And if you're looking for the cheapest meat prices, check out Target, Food 4 Less and Fairplay Foods, he said.

Visit www.checkbook.org/wls/Groceries for more information.

