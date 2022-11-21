Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia second half delayed, as referee "can't find" a Moroccan player
Morocco vs Croatia at World Cup 2022 had the least added time so far – but still managed to get in a comical delay. Morocco vs Croatia isn't World Cup 2022's most exciting match-up – so much so that one player didn't come out for the second half to begin with.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the United States line-up from the 2010 World Cup match against Ghana?
Three minutes on the clock, 14 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Brazil line-up from the 1998 World Cup match against Netherlands?. Ahh America. The United States. The land of the...
Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina
Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer's biggest stage for the first time since the 1978 World Cup
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the 100 most-capped England players since 1966?
In the 60-odd years of hurt since they stood on top of the world, plenty of Lions have seared their names into the hearts of Englishmen across the land. You have 10 minutes to guess 100 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every member of a Brazil World Cup squad since 1994?
The Selecao take to the tournament once more, with 26 more samba superstars striving to stride in the shadows of legends. You have 12 minutes to guess 159 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it. THEN TRY Quiz!...
World Cup 2022: Rainbows dominate stadium ahead of Wales vs Iran
Organisers of the World Cup 2022 initially issued a ban on rainbow symbols inside grounds
fourfourtwo.com
"Happy and comfortable" Pep Guardiola signs new Manchester City contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has penned a new contract that will keep him at the Etihad until June 2025. The Spaniard’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season, but the fresh terms will extend his overall City stint to nine years. We...
World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
fourfourtwo.com
Who are the ITV commentators for Morocco v Croatia at World Cup 2022?
Jon Champion is the is the main commentator for the Morocco v Croatia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015....
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea transfer news: Blues owner tempted by Cristiano Ronaldo free transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo is available on a free transfer after terminating his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. The option of signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer is reportedly tempting Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, but Newcastle United and PSG aren’t interested in the striker. The Portugal captain’s second spell at...
fourfourtwo.com
England vs USA live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
England vs USA live stream and match preview, Friday 25 November, 7pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
World Cup 2022: Tite “confident” Neymar’s injury isn’t serious ahead of Brazil star's scan
Neymar was in tears after coming off with a swollen ankle in Brazil's opening game against Serbia.
