Driver killed in Merced County solo-vehicle collision near Los Banos, CHP says

A driver is dead after crashing into a power pole and fence near Los Banos on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the single-vehicle collision in the area of Badger Flat Road, north of Highway 152, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Officers determined a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling south on Badger Flat Road at an unknown speed.

Authorities said it appears the vehicle ran off the roadway and onto the west dirt shoulder and the driver lost control. The vehicle continued to travel out of control and collided with a PG&E power pole before getting stuck in a fence, according to the release.

The officers located a man pinned in the driver seat of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The identity of the deceased was withheld by authorities pending notification of family.