Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic

Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
Clemson vs Miami: Position Grades (Defense & ST)

Clemson wrecked Miami on defense this past weekend. The Hurricanes could do nothing in front of a focused and determined Tiger front 7 and the back 4 have come a long way since their struggles early in the year. It doesn’t matter who you play, when you hold an opponent to 8 yards in a half you’re doing something right. It never felt like Miami could in any way threaten the defense and them ending the game with only 98 yards of total offense exemplifies that. Now the defense is getting ready to try and replicate their performance against a South Carolina team that blew the doors off of Tennessee and actually had the fans chanting “We Want Clemson!”
Palmetto Bowl Schemes: What to Make of South Carolina?

The Palmetto Bowl hasn’t been in question for eight years. Well, seven years plus ten games. Since Clemson threw the proverbial rooster off their back in 2014 behind a veteran defense and a young playmaking core on another late November noon game in Death Valley, a fault line between Clemson and Columbia became an impassable fissure; the Tigers surged into a title-winning powerhouse with this core while the Gamecocks floundered in Steve Spurrier’s wake.
