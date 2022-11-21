Clemson wrecked Miami on defense this past weekend. The Hurricanes could do nothing in front of a focused and determined Tiger front 7 and the back 4 have come a long way since their struggles early in the year. It doesn’t matter who you play, when you hold an opponent to 8 yards in a half you’re doing something right. It never felt like Miami could in any way threaten the defense and them ending the game with only 98 yards of total offense exemplifies that. Now the defense is getting ready to try and replicate their performance against a South Carolina team that blew the doors off of Tennessee and actually had the fans chanting “We Want Clemson!”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO