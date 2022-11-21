Read full article on original website
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 30-point mark
Karlsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson's 30th point of the campaign set up a Timo Meier tally late in the first period. Considering Karlsson had just 35 points in 50 contests last year, getting to 30 points in 22 games this season is a massive uptick in offense for the star defenseman. He's added 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 25:15 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes more than he saw last season. This is some of the best hockey the 32-year-old has ever played, so enjoy the ride.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The goal snapped a four-game point drought and 11-game goalless skid for the center. Karlsson started the year solid on offense, but he's slipped a bit in November. The center now has five goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests overall.
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City ahead of 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released. "We relieved...
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice
Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow wideouts Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Signed by Red Sox
Rodriguez (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday. Rodriguez will head to Boston after spending the 2022 campaign with the Mets, posting a 4.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 50.1 innings in 55 appearances. The 31-year-old sustained a shoulder injury in the postseason, the severity of which has yet to be disclosed, though he seems likely to be ready to go for spring training in February. Rodriguez will provide the Red Sox with another left-handed arm out of the bullpen. Based on his performance in 2023, the team has a club option to retain him for an additional season.
