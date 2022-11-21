MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the Midland Police Department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive. “If you have people, family get together and work company get togethers people tend to drink a little bit more than what they were prepared for and some people don’t realize how much they drank and how inebriated they are and they get behind the wheel and that’s very dangerous,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.

