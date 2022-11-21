ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday. Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals. What looked like...
MPD warning against drunk driving ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the Midland Police Department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive. “If you have people, family get together and work company get togethers people tend to drink a little bit more than what they were prepared for and some people don’t realize how much they drank and how inebriated they are and they get behind the wheel and that’s very dangerous,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
Midland County Greater Works host 11th annual Thanksgiving turkey trot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event at Midland Memorial Stadium included a kid fun run, 10K and 5K. This is one of Midland County Greater Works biggest fundraisers of the year, all contributions go towards feeding elderly and disabled individuals in the Midland community. Executive Director of Midland County Greater...
2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
Curb Side Bistro hosts 8th Thanksgiving Feast

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Another Thanksgiving in West Texas means another Curb Side Bistro feast. “It takes a couple of months of preparation,” said Curb Side Bistro owner Chef Alejandro Barrientos. That preparation is designed to provide 1,500 meals. “I’m sorry,” Barrientos laughed. “I’m on, like, two hours of...
Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns

Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather. The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater. The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany...
