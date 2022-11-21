Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday. Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals. What looked like...
cbs7.com
MPD warning against drunk driving ahead of the holidays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the Midland Police Department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive. “If you have people, family get together and work company get togethers people tend to drink a little bit more than what they were prepared for and some people don’t realize how much they drank and how inebriated they are and they get behind the wheel and that’s very dangerous,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.
cbs7.com
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
cbs7.com
Midland Soup Kitchen’s family wall celebrates the importance of community and family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry’s family wall is truly representative of the power of family and what it means to give back to your community. “This is a legacy that were leaving behind that my parents are leaving behind and now they are third generation is leaving them behind,” said Executive Director Nancy Ivy.
cbs7.com
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
cbs7.com
Midland County Greater Works host 11th annual Thanksgiving turkey trot
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event at Midland Memorial Stadium included a kid fun run, 10K and 5K. This is one of Midland County Greater Works biggest fundraisers of the year, all contributions go towards feeding elderly and disabled individuals in the Midland community. Executive Director of Midland County Greater...
cbs7.com
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
cbs7.com
2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
cbs7.com
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, November 23, was an opportunity for members of the community to feast together for the Thanksgiving holiday. Executive Director of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, Nancy Ivy, said this meal serves as way for people to enjoy a home cooked meal, free of charge. “Things have...
cbs7.com
Curb Side Bistro hosts 8th Thanksgiving Feast
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Another Thanksgiving in West Texas means another Curb Side Bistro feast. “It takes a couple of months of preparation,” said Curb Side Bistro owner Chef Alejandro Barrientos. That preparation is designed to provide 1,500 meals. “I’m sorry,” Barrientos laughed. “I’m on, like, two hours of...
cbs7.com
Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns
Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather. The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater. The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany...
Comments / 0