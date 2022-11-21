Taylor column: Respect Bohl's aggressiveness, just not the timing of it

University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Clemons (12) hands the ball off to junior running back Titus Swen (2) during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

It's been less than 24 hours since the University of Wyoming's Mountain West title hopes dissipated into the thin, cold air at War Memorial Stadium, and still, I've yet to process the final three minutes of the Cowboys 20-17 loss to Boise State.

Since moving to Wyoming in 2020, UW football fans have talked about the Cowboys' strong running game and stout defense year in and year out. The No. 1 critique from any Cowboys fan I've ever met has been head coach Craig Bohl's conservative play-calling that results in a lot of punts.