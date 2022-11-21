ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, IA

Southeast Polk lineman Brayden Harmon plays for something bigger during state championship

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK3YL_0jIpzBD100

Football teams and individual athletes all have very different motivations when it comes to state championships.

Some hope to solidify a spot in the Iowa high school record book. Others play for school pride. And then there are those who dedicate the game to something bigger.

The latter was the case for Southeast Polk – and specifically junior offensive lineman Brayden Harmon – in the Class 5A state championship game against West Des Moines Valley last Friday.

Harmon is a member of the Rams offensive line. Pushing back against opposing defenses alongside five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor makes Harmon an often-unnoticed player in an already underappreciated position.

But Southeast Polk made sure that someone in Harmon’s family would not be invisible.

Reneé Shull Harmon, Brayden’s mother, died unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2022, just two games into the Rams' season. She was 49 years old. She was married to her husband of 24 years, Tim, and had three sons, Nicholas, Brayden and Charlie.

Her nickname was Rae Rae. The team had helmet decals made with her nickname in a red heart. Every Southeast Polk player had a decal on their helmet.

“A lot of the moms loved her because she was so bright all the time and loving,” Brayden Harmon told the Register after Friday's game. “They decided to do this for me, and it just means a lot to me. It just seems like a family, they always care about me. I do it for them and I did it for her.”

Harmon admitted that he wasn’t sure if he could keep playing football after the death of his mother, especially because he lost her at the beginning of the season. But he reminded himself that that wasn’t what Rae Rae would’ve wanted.

She attended Southeast Polk herself as a teenager and watched her sons play football at her former stomping grounds. As written in her obituary, “She would say (her family was) her greatest accomplishment.”

So Harmon decided that, instead of stepping away from football, he would embrace it and play in honor of his mother. His Southeast Polk teammates made sure he wasn’t doing that alone. They brought home another state championship for Rae Rae.

“When I first found out, I didn’t know if I was going to practice or play football anymore," Harmon said. "But then I realized I had a purpose and something to play for. I play for her.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Wilson Sets Program Record in Loss at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – — Megan Wilson set a program record for service aces in a single season with 55 as the Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match, 3-1, at Iowa State Wednesday night, inside the Hilton Coliseum. OU was down 2-0 in the match after Iowa State...
AMES, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]

Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Crash caught on camera in State Center

STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
STATE CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Building boom in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
WAUKEE, IA
superhits1027.com

Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled

DES MOINES — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy