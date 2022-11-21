ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Union Gospel Holds Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Union Gospel Mission helped feed hundreds in our community today. They held their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. People could come to get dinner, receive supplies through the mission’s blessing bags, and gather clothing from donations in our community. They even got a live performance to enjoy.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

'A welcome feeling:' Chattanooga Rescue Mission gives warm Thanksgiving meals to homeless

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Rescue Mission provided warm Thanksgiving meals to the homeless Thursday. And those we spoke to say they felt cared for and welcomed. "There's no borderline of what we're gonna throw you into the pit of the fire. It's like, we're free to choose even when people like me come out here. See if you can find a different bite," says Ashtin Leamon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round

The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance

Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox29.com

Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

2022 Scholar Athlete: Mia Callahan, Heritage High School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wednesday we are recognizing one student athlete who is succeeding on and off the field of play. We visited Heritage High School to honor cross country athlete Mia Callahan as our 2022 Scholar Athlete, sponsored by John's Recycling.
RINGGOLD, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football

This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy