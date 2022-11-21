Read full article on original website
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WDEF
Union Gospel Holds Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Union Gospel Mission helped feed hundreds in our community today. They held their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. People could come to get dinner, receive supplies through the mission’s blessing bags, and gather clothing from donations in our community. They even got a live performance to enjoy.
WTVC
'A welcome feeling:' Chattanooga Rescue Mission gives warm Thanksgiving meals to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Rescue Mission provided warm Thanksgiving meals to the homeless Thursday. And those we spoke to say they felt cared for and welcomed. "There's no borderline of what we're gonna throw you into the pit of the fire. It's like, we're free to choose even when people like me come out here. See if you can find a different bite," says Ashtin Leamon.
WTVC
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
WTVC
Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
fox29.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WTVC
2022 Scholar Athlete: Mia Callahan, Heritage High School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wednesday we are recognizing one student athlete who is succeeding on and off the field of play. We visited Heritage High School to honor cross country athlete Mia Callahan as our 2022 Scholar Athlete, sponsored by John's Recycling.
Chattanooga, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
chattanoogapulse.com
Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football
This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
WTVC
Holiday headache: Thanksgiving travelers near Chattanooga paying more than ever this year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Folks in the Chattanooga area are learning this week that going home for the Holidays has never cost so much. We spoke with travelers and experts in the field to learn more about what to expect this year. Tennessee residents like Kent Holmes may see a...
WTVC
Home is a total loss after fire in Hamilton County Wednesday night, HCOEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A home in Hamilton County is a total loss after a fire on Suck Creek Road Wednesday night, Waldens Ridge Emergency Management says. A home was completely engulfed in flames in Hamilton County Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM).
