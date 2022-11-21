Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kinston man charged in overdose death, other crimes; two others arrested after search warrant
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the overdose death of a person at a hotel on Nov. 17. Kinston Police said Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, was facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Murder Trafficking in Heroin Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a C/S within 1000ft of a […]
WITN
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
Onslow County deputy shoots woman after traffic stop
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman Thursday in Onslow County. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN News that happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said it began as a traffic stop. He said that the woman was armed...
wbtw.com
North Carolina man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.
WITN
Carteret County man on probation now faces heroin trafficking charge
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man out on active probation now faces a heroin trafficking charge in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were working undercover in the Walmart parking lot at 300 Highway 24 when deputies found two “suspicious” vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot.
cbs17
Man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes with weapon, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after an armed robbery took place last week. On Nov. 13 at approximately 1:18 a.m., Goldsboro police officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 1221 U.S. 117 South regarding a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
wcti12.com
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WITN
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCDPS: Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide
MAURY — Maury Correctional Institution offender Bradley Lynn Chavis (#0992910) has died in an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. Friday. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures, and EMS was called. He was pronounced deceased at 7:08 p.m. Law enforcement was notified of the...
wcti12.com
Police looking for people of interest in property damage at ENC ABC Store
The Swansboro Police Department is looking for two men who are people of interest in property damage at the ABC Store on W. Corbett Ave. Police said it happened on Nov. 21, 2022. Anyone with information about the two men are asked to call 910-326-5151 and reference OCA 221775.
24-year-old woman dies in overnight Goldsboro crash, 20 firefighters respond
A woman is dead after an overnight crash off Rosewood Road in Wayne County. Gabriel Bartlett, 24, died after the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said speeding was the cause of the crash, which took place on Perkins Mill Road between Highwoods Drive and Rosewood Road in Goldsboro.
jocoreport.com
Timeline Released Of Last Contact Family Members Had With Missing 25 Year-Old Man
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the last contact family members had in October with a 25 year-old man before he went missing. Gabriel Brody Carter is also wanted for felony probation charges. On October 17, 2022 at 2:47pm, Carter was...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles Tuesday night here in the East. The State Highway Patrol says that a woman in her 30′s was struck around 8:00 p.m. last night where NC 55 and US 17 split. Officials say they are...
WITN
Retired Beaufort police chief & former town commissioner dies at 74
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A public figure in one Eastern Carolina town is being remembered after he passed away this week. The Town of Beaufort tells WITN Charles McDonald passed away Monday at the age of 74. McDonald was born and raised in Beaufort and was a police officer with...
cbs17
Goldsboro woman died in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday. At 12:17 a.m., troopers were called to the 300 block of Perkins Mill Road off of U.S. 70 west of Goldsboro about an overturned vehicle that was on fire, the N.C. Highway Patrol told CBS 17.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
