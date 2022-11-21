ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog saves Burlington man from house fire

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
A Burlington man escaped a house fire on Saturday night after being alerted by his dog.

At 9:23 p.m., the Burlington and West Burlington fire departments were called to a house fire on the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-family home. Firefighters located a fire in the basement and brought it under control within 45 minutes.

The owner told investigators he was alerted to the fire by his dog and was able to escape unharmed. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire.

Crews cleared the scene at 11:29 p.m.

Smoke and fire damage was extensive, but cost estimates are not available at this time, according to Todd Van Scoy, battalion chief with the Burlington Fire Department.

More: One person and three dogs rescued in Fort Madison house fire

The fire remains under investigation.

The Burlington Police Department, Alliant Energy, Red Cross, L.J. Roth Restoration Services, several off-duty Burlington firefighters, and Danville and Mediapolis fire departments all assisted at the fire.

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

