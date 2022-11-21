Read full article on original website
Related
Everything You Need to Know About Boise’s Magnificent Winter Garden aGlow
One of the Treasure Valley’s favorite holiday traditions returns on Thanksgiving night! The Idaho Botanical Garden is ready to welcome guests to its 26th season of Winter Garden aGlow!. When we visited the Idaho Botanical Garden in mid-September, you could see their team was already hard at work stringing...
Does Idaho Hate or Love Thanksgiving?!
Simple question I posted up on Facebook looking to engage my listeners following a question that I had posted on Monday (11/21) I asked our followers, what do you hate about Thanksgiving!?. I got some not-so-good feedback for asking what people hated about Thanksgiving expecting a flurry of comments when...
How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas
While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
What Being an Idahoan Says About You in 10 Pictures
Idaho is unique in so many incredible ways. We do our own thing here and it has been working just fine. We love our stunning gem state and everything it has to offer. Some of these are silly stereotypes worth an eye roll and others are right on point. What...
Here’s What People In Idaho Hate The Most About Thanksgiving!
Well, let me first apologize to those who were offended that I used the word hate. I probably should have reworded that so it wasn't so offensive to some. I really just wanted to find out what were some of the downfalls of Thanksgiving. It's not only Thanksgiving but maybe the holidays in general.
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!
It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
Boise Internet Makes Their Pick For Boise’s Official State Motto
As we near the end of 2022, many of us will be looking ahead to the new year with a goal of change and/or a clean slate. What if the state of Idaho also went into 2023 with a "new year, new me" attitude and began the transformation by changing its state motto?
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
National Go for a Ride Day, Best Scenic Drives in Idaho
The roads aren’t too bad yet, so if you like getting out and going for drives, now is the time to do so before it starts snowing and the roads get too crazy. In fact, today is actually National Go for a Ride Day! National Today says... “Go For...
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds
Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho
Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t
If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
Why Adderall Shortage Should Worry Idaho Parents
Idaho and the rest of the country are experiencing an Adderall shortage. Adderall is the drug most commonly used to treat ADHD in children and adults. The shortage is primarily due to the increased demand for the drug, especially for adults. During the pandemic, adult prescriptions increased by 15%. Manufacturing delays have also created more of a demand issue.
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
Important Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every Idahoan Needs To Know About
There’s no place like home for the holidays. But for many of us? “Home” may mean the town we were raised in and it’s nowhere close to Boise. If that sounds like you, we get it. This author was born and raised in a part of Northeast Ohio that routinely makes it on lists like the “50 Worst American Cities to Live In” or “Poorest Cities in the United States.” I’m well aware of how native Idahoans feel about transplants, but can you blame me for wanting to get out as soon as I had the opportunity to become a financially independent adult? (That job opportunity just happened to be in Boise.)
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
How Healthy is Idaho Compared to Other States? Good & Bad News
Probably not what we want to be thinking about as we ramp up for Thanksgiving this week, but how healthy is Idaho as a whole? Are we generally pretty healthy? Let’s find out!. There’s a new report from World Population Review that shares a ranked list of the healthiest...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0