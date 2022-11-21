ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs. Ghana: Free World Cup live stream, TV, how to watch games

Portugal will kick off their World Cup schedule in what will likely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance in World Cup play in a matchup against Ghana. The African nation will be a massive underdog in the matchup as the No. 61 ranked team, facing a tough uphill battle against Uruguay and South Korea. Portugal will try to take command of the loaded group with the victory to live up to lofty expectations to begin the tournament.
