Barton Chronicle

State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns

NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment

A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BARRE, VT
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
wamc.org

Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree

A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter.  Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PLYMOUTH, NH
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with the owner of Murray Hill Farm and...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

New Johnson clinic to offer primary care, substance abuse treatment

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new health clinic is now open in Lamoille County. The Johnson Health Center officially opened on lower West Main Street in Johnson Tuesday. The new facility will bring more general primary care to the region as well as provide needed resources for people struggling with substance abuse and recovery.
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT

