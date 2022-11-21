Read full article on original website
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
mynbc5.com
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
Long-awaited connector opens on UVM campus
University Place, the road that connects Main St to Colchester Ave through UVM's campus, is now open for use.
VTDigger
Franklin County legislators weigh impeachment for newly elected sheriff
Several Franklin County state legislators say they’re weighing whether to support impeaching the county’s newly elected sheriff next year and removing him from office. John Grismore, who was charged with assault after he kicked a suspect in custody in August, won about 44% of the vote for sheriff this month.
wamc.org
Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree
A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ winter lights in the park begins Nov. 24
ESSEX JUNCTION — The winter lights in the park event will begin this Thursday night at the Maple Street Park. The lights will be lit 5-8 p.m. daily beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Jan. 1. Along with looking at the beautiful display, community members can print out a...
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Waterbury
WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with the owner of Murray Hill Farm and...
WCAX
New Johnson clinic to offer primary care, substance abuse treatment
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new health clinic is now open in Lamoille County. The Johnson Health Center officially opened on lower West Main Street in Johnson Tuesday. The new facility will bring more general primary care to the region as well as provide needed resources for people struggling with substance abuse and recovery.
Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January
A representative from the Community and Economic Development Office told the council that she recognized that the delay “leaves a gap” in emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
