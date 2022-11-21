Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
kgns.tv
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday. Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo. Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well. Gomez said his ideal...
kgns.tv
Major traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are heading towards downtown Laredo prepare to be stuck in traffic. There is a substantial amount of traffic heading into Mexico off of the southbound lane of I-35. Laredo Police office are in the area directing traffic. They are urging drivers to be patient...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a Laredo highway causes a bit of a traffic jam on I-35 Tuesday morning. The Laredo Police Department reported on accident on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 3B at around 8 a.m. The left northbound lane was closed while crews cleared...
Court TV
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
kgns.tv
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
Hebbronville 13-year-old boy recovering from surgery after being shot in a car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 13-year-old boy's vital signs are stable, and he is recovering from surgery after being shot in the back Tuesday afternoon, according to Hebbronville ISD officials. Jonovan Moore was arrested in Hebbronville on Tuesday afternoon, accused of opening fire into a car and shooting the...
Comments / 0