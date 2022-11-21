ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108

Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WSMV

Travelers flood BNA ahead of Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is a busy time for holiday travelers as people get ready to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones. Six states are also under a winter weather advisory, causing delays and flight cancellations ahead of the holiday. Laura and Jim Fick are traveling to California this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hundreds served at Nashville Rescue Mission

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Thousands took to the streets in Belle Meade on Thursday morning for this year’s Boulevard Bolt. FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Madison auto repair shop being broken into for the second time in the last two months. The owners of the show said crime in the area seems to be getting worse. There’s one window Tennessee Muffler and Auto Service owners said three...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Travelers victimized by catalytic converter thefts while away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the holiday season, many people park their cars overnight at airports and hotels while traveling. Those are the kind of places where people’s catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles. A Lebanon man said he recently had four stolen off his truck. He said...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many spent their morning at FiftyForward where people picked up Thanksgiving meals and then delivered them to the homes of 500 older adults in need. Lucy Carroll was one volunteer who came Thursday to pick up meals to bring to others. “I am thankful to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Shores announces new water slide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Shores waterpark has released a first look at its newest water slide. The Riptide Racer, standing at more than 50 feet high and longer than a football field, will be the longest slide of its type in the world, according to a Nashville Shores media release.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged with committing three robberies in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN

