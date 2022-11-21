ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

Lansing Area This Weekend: Craft Shows, Holiday Parades and More

Once you're stuffed with stuffing and tired of turkey, here are some fun things to do around Lansing during Thanksgiving Weekend. Billed as the area's only drive-thru event of its kind, the Lansing Holiday Light Show begins this weekend at Lansing Cottonwood Campground. Travel through more than a half-mile of unique holiday light displays, all set to musical sounds of the season.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing helped give families something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. “It’s really special because at home this isn’t something we necessarily celebrate, it’s not one of our traditions,” said Brenda Pilar of Lansing. Pilar said she...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Thanksgiving Weekend. Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Fireworks, Christmas lights and drones, oh my!

Holt resident Tillie Kreft, a longtime attendee of Lansing’s annual Silver Bells in the City festival, celebrated her 97th birthday at this year’s event on Friday evening. “I try to come every year. I used to come holding a bunch of little kids. Now they all grew up,” she said. “I just love the music, the bands and the parade. They’re always so good.”
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy