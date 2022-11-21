Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Lansing nonprofit continues tradition of giving out Thanksgiving meals
Organizers said that each year, they try to provide more meals than ever before.
Man donates 100 holiday meals with loan money for dental work
John LaRue took out a personal loan for dental work he needed, but changed his mind last minute using the money to buy 100 turkeys and other food for 100 families to have Thanksgiving dinner.
A Jackson volunteer group are brightening Jackson parks for the holidays
You can enjoy the lights at Austin Blair, Kiwanis, Elnora Moorman, Betsy Butterfield and Ganson Street Parks.
1240 WJIM
Lansing Area This Weekend: Craft Shows, Holiday Parades and More
Once you're stuffed with stuffing and tired of turkey, here are some fun things to do around Lansing during Thanksgiving Weekend. Billed as the area's only drive-thru event of its kind, the Lansing Holiday Light Show begins this weekend at Lansing Cottonwood Campground. Travel through more than a half-mile of unique holiday light displays, all set to musical sounds of the season.
Black Santa Experience coming to the Lansing area
The event is happening from noon until 6 p.m. at The Venue inside of the Lansing Mall. The Black Santa Experience will be an inclusive holiday celebration
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
WILX-TV
Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing helped give families something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. “It’s really special because at home this isn’t something we necessarily celebrate, it’s not one of our traditions,” said Brenda Pilar of Lansing. Pilar said she...
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Lansing store owner helps community with Thanksgiving deal
Experts say the biggest cost increase this year has been the star of the show -- turkey.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
WILX-TV
Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Thanksgiving Weekend. Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.
Are there any abandoned places in Lansing?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Lansing to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Lansing Police under ‘maximum enforcement period’ over holiday weekend
Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy's, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it's a chance to catch up
Can I wear the military uniforms in Lansing?
I will go to Lansing in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
lansingcitypulse.com
Fireworks, Christmas lights and drones, oh my!
Holt resident Tillie Kreft, a longtime attendee of Lansing’s annual Silver Bells in the City festival, celebrated her 97th birthday at this year’s event on Friday evening. “I try to come every year. I used to come holding a bunch of little kids. Now they all grew up,” she said. “I just love the music, the bands and the parade. They’re always so good.”
496 reopens in Lansing as construction pauses for winter
496 reopened for drivers on Tuesday evening as the construction project pauses until spring.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
WILX-TV
‘Very violent crimes’ against animals in Mid-Michigan on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rise in violent crimes against animals in Mid-Michigan has some animal control officials worried. In Ingham County, a dog is still recovering after having its throat slit. The Ingham County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owner has confessed to the crime. Background: Ingham County...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
Comments / 0