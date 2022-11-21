The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts, Qatar, will look to redeem themselves after a rocky start when they face off against Senegal in a Group A matchup on Friday, Nov. 25. The match will start at 8 a.m. EST and will air on TV in English via FOX Sports 1 and in Spanish via Telemundo. Fans can watch the match for free by signing up for fuboTV or DirecTV, which both come with free trials.

2 HOURS AGO