ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wfxrtv.com

Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
CHARLESTON, WV
993thex.com

UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout

A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley Police release identity of victim shot and killed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Sheriff’s Department adds new speed detection equipment

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A sheriff’s department in our area has a new tool to help deter speeding. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently received a portable speed detection sign to help the department combat speeding within the county.  The sign can be moved from area to area. It will not only tell drivers their […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Homicide investigation underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Police investigating after man killed in shooting Wednesday in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Beckley. The shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Truman Avenue, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department. When police arrived, they said...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
WDTV

Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver. Charles Cox was charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder. According to the complaint, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street in Beaver regarding a burglary and assault...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy