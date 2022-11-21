Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
wfxrtv.com
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia sheriff’s office extends thoughts, prayers to LGBTQ community after Colorado shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) put out a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, their families and allies, and the entire LGBTQ+ community. KCSO also commends the witnesses who acted in the face of...
woay.com
Raleigh County authorities launch homicide investigation following shooting in Beckley
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Raleigh County following reports of a shooting in Beckley that occurred early this morning. Raleigh County law enforcement received a call at approximately 3:45 AM reporting a shooting on the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities discovered...
West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
UPDATE: Beckley Police release identity of victim shot and killed
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
Williamson Daily News
Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation
WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
Local Sheriff’s Department adds new speed detection equipment
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A sheriff’s department in our area has a new tool to help deter speeding. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently received a portable speed detection sign to help the department combat speeding within the county. The sign can be moved from area to area. It will not only tell drivers their […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black statue...
lootpress.com
Homicide investigation underway in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
wchstv.com
Police investigating after man killed in shooting Wednesday in Beckley
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Beckley. The shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Truman Avenue, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department. When police arrived, they said...
Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
WDTV
Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver. Charles Cox was charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder. According to the complaint, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street in Beaver regarding a burglary and assault...
Buchanan Co. Supervisor bonds out after alleged stalking arrest
After being arrested on dozens of counts of stalking and other charges, Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins has bonded out of jail.
WVNT-TV
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
WSAZ
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
wfxrtv.com
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County...
Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
Comments / 1