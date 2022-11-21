ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Barns out to bid again, with incentives added to sweeten the pot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in six months, developers will have a chance to acquire the Broadway Barns – the oldest of all City of Buffalo-owned properties. The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for the 181,150-square-foot former armory-turned-public works hub at 201 Broadway, just a few blocks east of the central business district.
Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub

IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
Opening of the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights delayed

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While Western New York continues to dig out from the recent snowstorm, many events have had to be rescheduled. Now, an area holiday tradition has been delayed one week. On Monday, the Erie County Fairgrounds announced that this year's Fairground Festival of Lights will start on...
26 Shirts releases mafia snow removal services line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies. The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation. The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with...
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
Canines graduate from Pawsitive for Heroes program

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A group of canines graduated this week in Niagara County. The canines have been training inside the Niagara County Correctional Facility for the past nine months. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office along with WNY Heroes, Niagara SPCA, and Diamonds in the Ruff partnered to make...
BPS cancels school for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm. The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas. This district released this statement on its Facebook page. Tuesday, November...
Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
