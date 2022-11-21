Read full article on original website
YMCA Turkey Trot off and running for the 127th year in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 12,000 runners were back on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo to celebrate a 127-year-old tradition: the YMCA of Buffalo Niagara's Turkey Trot. Some Western New Yorkers trotted down the 5-mile course in true Bills Mafia fashion. "We've been doing the Turkey Trot for eight or...
Coca-Cola builds on Town of Tonawanda operations with $22.6M expansion
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coca-Cola Beverage Northeast Inc. is in the midst of a $22.61 million expansion of local operations. The Town of Tonawanda project is on pace to be completed by mid-2023. “That a company like Coke Beverage is making this level of investment is a show...
Broadway Barns out to bid again, with incentives added to sweeten the pot
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in six months, developers will have a chance to acquire the Broadway Barns – the oldest of all City of Buffalo-owned properties. The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for the 181,150-square-foot former armory-turned-public works hub at 201 Broadway, just a few blocks east of the central business district.
Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub
IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
Opening of the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights delayed
HAMBURG, N.Y. — While Western New York continues to dig out from the recent snowstorm, many events have had to be rescheduled. Now, an area holiday tradition has been delayed one week. On Monday, the Erie County Fairgrounds announced that this year's Fairground Festival of Lights will start on...
26 Shirts releases mafia snow removal services line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies. The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation. The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with...
Son of 5/14 victim serves up Thanksgiving meals for the needy to honor her memory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People charity served up a holiday dinner for those in need with an added purpose of paying tribute to the kind and caring spirit of a woman who was taken from her family and this community back in May at the Top's shooting.
Super charged lake effect snow event was truly incredible and historic
Nov. 20 saw the culmination of the 2014 'Snowvember,' which brought a crippling lake snow to Buffalo's southtowns. That same day in 2022 was the date nearly 7 feet of snow stopped falling. The meteorological set-up was very similar in both years, with very similar resulting snowfall totals. The main...
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
Canines graduate from Pawsitive for Heroes program
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A group of canines graduated this week in Niagara County. The canines have been training inside the Niagara County Correctional Facility for the past nine months. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office along with WNY Heroes, Niagara SPCA, and Diamonds in the Ruff partnered to make...
BPS cancels school for Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm. The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas. This district released this statement on its Facebook page. Tuesday, November...
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
400 Expressway reopens for East Aurora, the Southtowns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For residents of East Aurora and nearby communities like Elma, Holland, Marilla, and Wales it must be good news to hear that NITTEC is reporting that the 400 Expressway is once again open for traffic both northbound and southbound. It was closed with the heavy snowfall...
Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department holding Bills ticket giveaway for people who shovel out fire hydrants
HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you are interested in free tickets to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Dec. 18 against the Miami Dolphins, get your shovels out. The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department is in need of your help, and is holding a Bills ticket giveaway in exchange. The...
Here's where warming shelters are being set up around Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several warming centers are opening Sunday as temperatures sit below freezing in Western New York. A Code Blue has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County as cold weather continues. The centers are designed to provide heat for anybody who is...
Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
Family wants answers after shooting death of Orchard Park teen attending University of Tampa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Police in Florida said he was shot to death by a man who claimed the teen was trying to get into his vehicle. Thanksgiving will be different for the family as their son won't be at...
Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
