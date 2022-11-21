ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

No, invoking the Emergencies Act isn't the same as using the notwithstanding clause

By Geoff Callaghan, Assistant Professor, Political Science, University of Windsor
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNvtm_0jIpvwgK00
A protester walks along the sidewalk in front of the Parliament buildings in February 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Some commentators are comparing the federal government’s use of emergency legislation to deal with the prolonged “freedom convoy” protests in Ottawa and the Ontario government’s decision, since abandoned, to invoke the notwithstanding clause to impose back-to-work legislation on education workers.

Read more: Preventing use of the notwithstanding clause is a bad idea — and unnecessary

Is there any merit to the comparison?

Virtually none.

At worst, it’s based on a crude depiction of what each legal mechanism allows a government to do. Since both the Emergencies Act and the notwithstanding clause authorize governments to suspend the rights of citizens, each is equally offensive to the principles of liberal democracy. Or so the argument goes.

Motivations are critical

What this argument fails to appreciate is that the reason for the suspension in either case makes all the difference.

The Emergencies Act permits the federal government to take “special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies.”

Written into the act is an explicit definition of what constitutes a national emergency, a declaration that the exercise of powers under the act must comply with obligations under various rights documents (including the Charter of Rights and Freedoms ) and that an inquiry into the appropriateness of its use begin within 60 days of the order being lifted.

The notwithstanding clause, on the other hand — or Sec. 33 of the Charter — permits both the federal and provincial governments to enact legislation even if it violates other rights protected under the Charter.

In a word: the presence of an “emergency” distinguishes one from the other.

Emergency legislation operates in response to an emergency situation, and only for as long as an emergency situation persists.

Not so with the notwithstanding clause. Invoking the clause is not a legislative response to an emergency, but rather to a disagreement. More specifically, it’s a response to a disagreement between a legislative body and a body of judicial review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWxuJ_0jIpvwgK00
The notwithstanding clause’s original intent was to prevent the possibility of courts becoming radical. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Rogue judiciary’

The notwithstanding clause offers a check against the possibility of a rogue judiciary becoming overly radical in its duties, which, as I’ve written before , is in alignment with Canada’s unique constitutional history.

Read more: In defence of the notwithstanding clause: Why Canada should hold onto it

Safeguards that apply to the Emergencies Act don’t apply to the notwithstanding clause.

It would make little sense, for instance, to set up an inquiry to review whether a government was justified in violating the rights of citizens via the notwithstanding clause since the entire rationale of Sec. 33 was to grant final say in the matter to the government in question.

And it would make little sense to require use of the clause to comply with broader obligations under the Charter. That’s because its very use makes clear that a government has declared its legislative intentions are worthy of a rights violation.

So comparing the Emergencies Act to the notwithstanding clause due simply to the rights-violating potential of each is misguided.

‘Antagonistic’

Recent uses of the notwithstanding clause by the Québec government , which used it pre-emptively in two bills, and Ontario , which invoked it after passing legislation in 2021 and then invoked it pre-emptively last month, are antagonistic to our broader constitutional commitments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJkvs_0jIpvwgK00
Court documents are rolled into the Québec Court of Appeal on the first day of hearings on the appeal of Bill 21 in Montréal on Nov. 7, 2022. The Québec government has pre-emptively invoked the notwithstanding clause twice in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The legitimacy of the notwithstanding clause is grounded in the possibility that an elected legislative body may disagree with how a court has balanced a rights violation in a given case.

Under these conditions, it could be argued that granting final say to the elected body over the unelected court is democratically appropriate.

But when a government chooses to invoke the clause pre-emptively — as appears to now be the trend — even before disagreement with a review body has had a chance to materialize, that’s no longer a democratically appropriate way to resolve a dispute. Pre-emptively invoking Sec. 33 transforms it into an authoritative mechanism to enforce legislation that violates constitutional rights.

There’s no argument that can square this manoeuvre with the principles of liberal democracy.

The point is seen clearly if we consider Sec. 1 of the Charter , the so-called “reasonable limits” clause.

In every case where a review court finds that a given piece of legislation violates a Charter right, the government in question is given an opportunity to explain why that violation represents a justifiable limit on the enjoyment of the right.

Shutting down dialogue

That opens a dialogue between the offending government and the review court on the objectives of the legislation at issue, and whether those objectives are pressing enough to justify a limitation of the violated right.

Pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause circumvents this vital step in the process. Far from being part of the dialogue, it shuts down dialogue altogether.

Read more: It's the 40th anniversary of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but recent protests show a serious misunderstanding of what those mean

Pre-emptively invoking Sec. 33 does great damage to our constitutional heritage. Invoking the Emergencies Act in the event of an emergency does no such thing.

If the notwithstanding clause becomes little more than a tool for political expediency, any rationale for including it in the Charter in the first place is lost.

Its pre-emptive use effectively guts Canadian democracy and nullifies the Charter. The consequences could be dire.

Geoff Callaghan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationCanada

Emergencies Act inquiry: How to balance protest rights with the rule of law?

A question operating in the background of the ongoing Emergencies Act inquiry is one of the most difficult for liberal democratic societies to resolve. How long should society be expected to tolerate the disruption caused by a protest action — in this case the so-called Freedom Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa in February 2022 — before it’s permissible to intervene within the rule of law? Read more: Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents The relationship between...
TheConversationCanada

Preventing use of the notwithstanding clause is a bad idea — and unnecessary

During the Cold War era, American military strategists thought the Soviet Union would be deterred from dropping a nuclear bomb on North America only if the United States also built up sufficient nuclear weapons capable of annihilating the Soviets. This idea of mutually assured destruction was an abject failure, paradoxically pushing the world closer to the brink of a nuclear war. There are similarities — metaphorically at least — to calls to reintroduce a long-dormant power known as “disallowance” into the current debate over Sec. 33, also known as the notwithstanding clause, of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms....
TheConversationCanada

Power to the people: How Canada can build a more connected and responsive Parliament

Canadian citizens, like those in many other democratic countries, struggle with a lack of trust in their federal and provincial legislatures, their major political parties and members of Parliament. One of the primary reasons is because the public is disconnected from political institutions and their representatives. While our parliamentary system does offer opportunities for the public to provide some input via public consultations, many of those initiatives are limited by the fact that citizens cannot set the agenda, deliberate on issues they believe are important or make binding policy decisions. One proposed solution to this problem has been to empower the...
TheConversationCanada

Ontario school strike: Government's threat to use the notwithstanding clause — again — is an assault on labour relations

The government of Ontario has passed Bill 28 aimed at denying 55,000 education employees represented by CUPE the legal right to strike in order to keep them on the job. The bill, an example of back-to-work legislation, affects educational assistants, early childhood educators, librarians, administrative staff and custodians. It invokes the so-called notwithstanding clause to insulate the government from future judicial scrutiny. With its additional imposition of a contract upon these workers, and the Ontario government’s invocation of the notwithstanding clause in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for the second time, there’s a lot to dissect in Bill 28. ...
TheConversationCanada

Ontario education strike fallout: Workers’ anger about economic inequalities and labour precarity could spark wider job action

Labour strife in Canada grabbed international attention after the Ontario government passed a law that made an education workers’ strike illegal and set fines for striking workers, invoking a clause in Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allowed it to bypass constitutional challenges. After the 55,000 workers went on strike anyway, with multiple labour unions and some of the public rallying against the move, the government has since promised to repeal the legislation, ending the walkout. But these events may mark what is likely just the beginning of pronounced resistance from education workers over upcoming months. Previous unsettled bargaining The effects of previous...
BuzzFeed News

Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
WISCONSIN STATE
Law & Crime

‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts

— Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties

The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy