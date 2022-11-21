ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
Kat Kountry 105

A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
IOWA STATE
