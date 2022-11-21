Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
cwbradio.com
Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
How Much Alcohol Illinois And The Midwest Drinks: By The Numbers
Remember when we got all those warnings early in the pandemic about being careful about how much wine, beer, and/or booze we were pouring down our throats while we were forced into locking down at home?. It seems as though some states' residents heeded the warning, while others thought that...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police
Three people arrested in Wisconsin this week on drug charges allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels, which have several outlets controlling various routes.
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One day after the "cold-blooded" homicide inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD said detectives developed...
mprnews.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
x1071.com
After public outcry, Somalians in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer
BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somalian community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
