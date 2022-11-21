ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

SMDH
3d ago

The FTX fiasco runs VERY deep. I personally don't believe that hacker story...red flags flying everywhere on that one. This kids mommy and daddy are attorneys with some pretty high up political associations. This could very well turn out to be about.The biggest ponzi scheme we've EVER seen. I think our government is involved since this kid "donated" MILLIONS to the DemocRATs, who in turn gave Ukraine millions.... who in turn bought crypto with it. hmmmmm....anyone see where this is going?? It's also funny how FTX didn't go public on this until election day or the day after! Again....something to pay attention to in the future.

Reply(1)
5
David Kreitzer
3d ago

Sounds like the "hacker" is an FTX insider using an FTX owned tool.

Reply(2)
9
TribeFan1
3d ago

I’m starting a new currency called cryptoliet and your all welcome to flush your millions down my crapper.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
u.today

Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
TheDailyBeast

Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview

If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
WKQI Channel 955

Shiny Dimes Are Worth Between $5 and $450,000 - Check Your Pockets!

When you dump the change out of your pocket, you typically don't see anything too interesting. There's usually just a faded, old penny or maybe a quarter with something other than an eagle on the back of it. However, if you empty out your spare change and see an especially shiny dime, you might have a coin worth more than ten cents, and in some cases, a whole lot more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy