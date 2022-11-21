The FTX fiasco runs VERY deep. I personally don't believe that hacker story...red flags flying everywhere on that one. This kids mommy and daddy are attorneys with some pretty high up political associations. This could very well turn out to be about.The biggest ponzi scheme we've EVER seen. I think our government is involved since this kid "donated" MILLIONS to the DemocRATs, who in turn gave Ukraine millions.... who in turn bought crypto with it. hmmmmm....anyone see where this is going?? It's also funny how FTX didn't go public on this until election day or the day after! Again....something to pay attention to in the future.
Sounds like the "hacker" is an FTX insider using an FTX owned tool.
I’m starting a new currency called cryptoliet and your all welcome to flush your millions down my crapper.
