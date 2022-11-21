ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Indiana vs. Purdue: How to watch, injury updates, game notes, betting odds

The stakes couldn't be higher for Saturday's battle for the Old Oaken Bucket as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in one of the oldest rivalry games in college football history. The Hoosiers are coming of a dramatic double-overtime win at Michigan State last weekend and looking to end their season on a high note, while the Boilermakers still have a chance to win a share of the Big Ten West and advance to the Big Ten Title game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State is coming off a resume-boosting win over Dayton to move to 5-1 on the season. Butler downed a previously one-loss BYU squad to advance to the 5th-place game against the Wolfpack. What comes next is a Molotov cocktail that everyone's been waiting for since the moment Manny Bates announced his transfer destination this summer.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

