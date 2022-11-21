The stakes couldn't be higher for Saturday's battle for the Old Oaken Bucket as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in one of the oldest rivalry games in college football history. The Hoosiers are coming of a dramatic double-overtime win at Michigan State last weekend and looking to end their season on a high note, while the Boilermakers still have a chance to win a share of the Big Ten West and advance to the Big Ten Title game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO