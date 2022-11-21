MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s Brewing has released a brand new style of label; updating it for current times. They’re welcoming ‘Brewed to Endure”. Marketing Director Leigh Wendinger said “You have different levels of enduring; you have people who are fighting for their lives, who are fighting for other people, who are constantly on the front lines of battle or fighting for their country. I mean, there are so many different levels of enduring and we can relate to all of them. We’re brewing beer for people who are enduring a lot and that’s everybody. Everybody can relate to that story.’

