10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato. Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves. Many displays have also been restrung...
DNR is holding a Free Park Day the day after Thanksgiving
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires. When a blue bulb appears on the wreath, it signifies a preventable fire-related injury. Fire officials with the city of...
Mankato police share tips on holiday shopping safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of shoppers are heading out this weekend to snag Black Friday discounts and holiday deals. But before you rush from store-to-store, Mankato Department of Public Safety has a few tips to keep you and your valuables safe. Park in well-lit areas close to your destination...
Local consumers share cost-effective plans for Thanksgiving
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I like my Thanksgiving the way it always is and I want to make it for my family the same way. So, I go out there, no matter what it costs,” Mankato resident Karen Fude said. According to the National Farm Bureau, this year’s...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two seasonal safety campaigns have been launched just in time for the holidays. While Mankato families were setting the Thanksgiving turkey at the dinner table, city officials were setting up a wreath for their annual fire safety campaign. The city of Mankato’s Keep the Wreath Bright,...
Mankato-area shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just days away from Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event highlighting locally-owned shops. Greater Mankato Growth says this weekend kicks off the busiest season for small retailers. 98% of them employ fewer than 50 people. GMG says many of them will make 40%...
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
Protein shake-up: fueling the body
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa invited Gus Allore with Mad Ave Nutrition to chat about just how powerful protein can be for the body. Plus, there are ways to pack it into your favorite dessert.
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
Schell’s launches new labels: Brewed to Endure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s Brewing has released a brand new style of label; updating it for current times. They’re welcoming ‘Brewed to Endure”. Marketing Director Leigh Wendinger said “You have different levels of enduring; you have people who are fighting for their lives, who are fighting for other people, who are constantly on the front lines of battle or fighting for their country. I mean, there are so many different levels of enduring and we can relate to all of them. We’re brewing beer for people who are enduring a lot and that’s everybody. Everybody can relate to that story.’
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
The hunt: chasing your dream job
Other than a few flurries and a little light freezing drizzle on Thanksgiving morning, the holiday weekend will be dry and free of weather related travel issues.
County warns about high tax bills
Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
