North Mankato, MN

KEYC

10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato. Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves. Many displays have also been restrung...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR is holding a Free Park Day the day after Thanksgiving

The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they will continue to monitor the situation.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires. When a blue bulb appears on the wreath, it signifies a preventable fire-related injury. Fire officials with the city of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato police share tips on holiday shopping safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of shoppers are heading out this weekend to snag Black Friday discounts and holiday deals. But before you rush from store-to-store, Mankato Department of Public Safety has a few tips to keep you and your valuables safe. Park in well-lit areas close to your destination...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local consumers share cost-effective plans for Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I like my Thanksgiving the way it always is and I want to make it for my family the same way. So, I go out there, no matter what it costs,” Mankato resident Karen Fude said. According to the National Farm Bureau, this year’s...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
WASECA, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two seasonal safety campaigns have been launched just in time for the holidays. While Mankato families were setting the Thanksgiving turkey at the dinner table, city officials were setting up a wreath for their annual fire safety campaign. The city of Mankato’s Keep the Wreath Bright,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato-area shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just days away from Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event highlighting locally-owned shops. Greater Mankato Growth says this weekend kicks off the busiest season for small retailers. 98% of them employ fewer than 50 people. GMG says many of them will make 40%...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Protein shake-up: fueling the body

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa invited Gus Allore with Mad Ave Nutrition to chat about just how powerful protein can be for the body. Plus, there are ways to pack it into your favorite dessert.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Schell’s launches new labels: Brewed to Endure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s Brewing has released a brand new style of label; updating it for current times. They’re welcoming ‘Brewed to Endure”. Marketing Director Leigh Wendinger said “You have different levels of enduring; you have people who are fighting for their lives, who are fighting for other people, who are constantly on the front lines of battle or fighting for their country. I mean, there are so many different levels of enduring and we can relate to all of them. We’re brewing beer for people who are enduring a lot and that’s everybody. Everybody can relate to that story.’
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KEYC

The hunt: chasing your dream job

Kelsey and Lisa found many of these food and custom-made products in a special place located in lower North Mankato: The Beast. Other than a few flurries and a little light freezing drizzle on Thanksgiving morning, the holiday weekend will be dry and free of weather related travel issues. Kwik...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
steeledodgenews.com

County warns about high tax bills

Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
STEELE COUNTY, MN

