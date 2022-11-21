ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

‘Vegan life, healthy life’: Groups provide plant-based Thanksgiving alternatives

By Natasha Trindade
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEw53_0jIpudGO00

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — As the nation gets ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with tables full of delicious food, health organizations gathered today with a healthier version of a Thanksgiving feast.

Different churches from the Seventh-Day Adventists in McAllen hosted the “Festival Vegan Life” at the McAllen Convention Center

The event kicked off its festivities after the parade celebrating healthy lifestyle choices.

The festival is aimed to promote a healthier lifestyle, whether with plant, vegetable, or fruit-based foods. Health checks, vision screenings, blood pressure checks and CPR training were some of the services being offered.

“If we know how to use the air properly or breathe properly, it will resolve a lot of problems, stress, and anxiety,” nurse and retired physician Moises Bravo said. “Even is better to the point that we have better relationships with each other and get less irritability.”

The message from the event was to teach people how to prevent diseases by changing their eating habits to healthier vegan options.

The festival also provided other tips to achieve a healthy lifestyle such as regulating sleep schedules and exercising more often.

“It doesn’t have to be all soy-based or gluten-based like we kind of used to. You can include many different ingredients about around the world, depending on where you’re from, right?,” chef student Diana Barrietos said. “So if you’re from the Caribbean, you have many, many fruits that you can eat, and you can make different desserts or different dishes.”

Barrientos was one of many showing the 600 people expected throughout the day that eating a vegan lifestyle can be healthy and delicious.

Barrientos along with others vendors showed the attendees healthy and yummy vegan alternatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving

Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
MCALLEN, TX
progresstimes.net

A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates

Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Valley veteran receives free home repairs

Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Local organizations help the homeless stay warm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Colder temperatures have hit the Valley for about a week and local organizations are making sure everyone has an opportunity to get out of the cold. Andy Valdez is homeless in Harlingen and said he is looking for ways to stay warm. “Right now, we’re just trying to stay […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Border Report

McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture

Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site

Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Children find forever families at adoption ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
borderreport.com

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Opens First Hospice Hospital in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff were joined by city and county representatives on Thursday, November 17th to celebrate the official opening of the DHR Health Hospice Hospital off South McColl Road in Edinburg, Texas. Led by director Dr. James Castillo, the center is...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Thanksgiving meals for Operation Lone Star soldiers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Edinburg to share thanksgiving meals to Texas DPS Troopers and soldiers with Operation Lone Star. “It was something amazing for me because you know, Spanish lady working hard, that’s all nothing else,” owner Delia Lubin said. In Edinburg Gov. Abbott made a quick stop […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Valley man shares battle with addiction

A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of a drug that reverses overdoses. Paramedics say fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, and that's usually the case around the holiday season. Andres Martinez is 33-years-old. He is currently getting help from the Outcome Detox and Recovery Center in Brownsville.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy