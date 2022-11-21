Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 25
Congratulations to Nate Claflin of Cool, who recently earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. It’s that time of year for togetherness, comfort, celebration and peace. Unfortunately, not every family will experience those feelings as some are faced with uncertainty, loneliness and broken hearts for their children. To help, The Center for Violence-free Relationships has the Adopt-A-Family program and the Holiday Shopping Boutique to help local families. To donate and for more information email [email protected] or call (530) 626-1450.
Mountain Democrat
Richard (Jack) Garver
Jack Garver of Cameron Park, Calif. passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022 at Ponte Palmero in Cameron Park. Jack was born in Convoy Ohio to his parents Edgar and Katherine Garver. He attended both elementary and high school in Convoy, Ohio. On Sept. 9, 1950 Jack married his high...
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
Mountain Democrat
Kudos to EDSO
My husband and I are attending the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. We are so grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for sharing knowledge of every facet of the department ranging from patrol to K-9 to narcotics to cybersecurity and so much more. We strongly encourage anyone living in El Dorado County to consider taking this course and spending one night a week for 16 weeks to learn how this department is working diligently to protect the citizens of our county.
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: Grateful Threads
Grateful Threads is a family-owned and operated clothing and home decor consignment store. At Grateful Threads customers find men’s and women’s high-end fashion at affordable prices. Staff also builds and refinishes furniture and they say they love mixing bohemian with farmhouse style. Shopping sustainable is the idea so...
Mountain Democrat
Jingle! Mingle! coming to Cameron Park
Assistance League Sierra Foothills hosts its second annual Jingle! Mingle! fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. The event features a splendid tasting of local wines, craft beer and fresh lemonade as well as delectable...
Mountain Democrat
Enchant — a dazzling holiday display
Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, comes to Sacramento to Sutter Health Park with an all-new, interactive light-maze adventure created from more than four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with...
Mountain Democrat
Drivers beware — fall rut is here
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
Mountain Democrat
Give the gift of … charity
Gifting to the person who has everything just got easier. Give them the warm fuzzies all year long by supporting a cause that’s dear to their heart. First, think of the person you’re giving to and think of the causes they enjoy supporting or might enjoy supporting. If they have a house full of rescue dogs, consider animal charities, for instance. Then find a charity worth giving to. You can use sites like Charity Navigator to find organizations that responsibly use your donations. It also gives you suggestions on different topics, so you can browse by interest, too.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 8-11
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff Office records. 2 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Pineoakyo Court in Rescue. 2:37 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 43-year-old woman suspected of burglary and possession of a controlled substance on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail as of press time.
Mountain Democrat
Homeless man accused of burning camp
Placerville police officers arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed a structure and burned surrounding vegetation at a homeless encampment Thursday morning on Broadway in Placerville. Bruce Miles Benton was booked into the El Dorado County Jail later the same day, accused of one count of...
Mountain Democrat
Cal Fire: Burn permits not required
Cooler temperatures and increased relative humidity across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing the Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire to transition out of peak fire season. As of Monday, Nov. 21, Cal Fire lifted the burn permit requirement in Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and San...
Mountain Democrat
Central EDH Plan: Retroactive contract gets the green light
“In May … that’s when you guys discovered it. That would have been the appropriate time to just send a memo to the CAO and the board.”. — Lori Parlin, El dorado County District 4 Supervisor. After much criticism and a touch of finger-pointing the El Dorado County...
Mountain Democrat
Why?
As a past elected member and chair of the El Dorado County Republican Central Committee, I tend to have more than a passing interest in the goings on of this organization. I was surprised and disheartened when I saw a two-sided mailer produced by the RCC and Tom McClintock that endorsed a Democrat over a registered Republican on one side and falsely attacked registered Republican Dennis Thomas on the other.
