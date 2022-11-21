This year is going to be different. That’s what student organizers are saying about the University of Virginia’s 2022 Lighting of the Lawn. The event was born out of tragedy 21 years ago following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and is once again providing an opportunity for the community to heal following the senseless deaths of three beloved students and football players: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO