ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com

Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook

By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
WASHINGTON STATE
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
BoxingNews24.com

Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: “There’s no glamour in fighting a coward”

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua won’t be a “glamour” fight, according to Tyson Fury. He feels that Joshua is a “coward’ because he failed to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd. With that said, WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte wants to avenge losses to Fury & Joshua after Franklin fight

By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte wants to avenge the bitter knockout defeats he suffered at the hands of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua not long ago. The loss to Fury last April was especially embarrassing for the 34-year-old Whyte, considering he was never competitive for an instant in that fight before getting knocked out in the sixth round.
Boxing Scene

Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
worldboxingnews.net

Five retirements and a dive as light heavyweight goes 11-0, 11 KOs

One of the most blatant dives by a boxer ever inside the ropes largely flew under the radar as light heavyweight Richard Egowa moved to 11-0. The Nigerian fighter, who hails from Lagos, fought also-ran Basil Osigwe in his hometown a few days ago. What transpired blows the mind of everyone who sees it.
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts

Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley

Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Ring Magazine

Ringside: Great Punchers are Great Fighters

Being on the receiving end of Jackson’s punching power was not a pleasant experience for Dennis Milton, who lost their 1991 middleweight title bout by first-round knockout. (Photo: The Ring) 24. Nov. One of Julian Jackson’s most celebrated (and chilling) one-punch knockouts took place 32 years ago today. On...
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”

Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte gets Joshua rematch if he beats Franklin on Saturday

By Charles Brun: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn is no longer attempting to hide that he’s pulling for Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte to defeat his opponent Jermaine Franklin this Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London. It would have been better if Hearn and Whyte weren’t...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Sees 'Boxing Internationally' as Next Milestone For Canelo

Eddie Hearn apparently wants to take the Canelo Alvarez Show on the road. The Matchroom head feels that the Mexican superstar, whom he promotes, has accomplished so much in his career that he may be at risk of running out of alluring challenges that can motivate him. Alvarez, who is...
Boxing Scene

Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade

Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy