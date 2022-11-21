Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
MMAmania.com
Taila Santos claims UFC admitted ‘scared’ Valentina Shevchenko is ‘running’ from rematch
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos believes reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko escaped Singapore Indoor Stadium with a gift from the cageside judges, leading to a split decision victory and what appears to be an extended vacation. Shevchenko, ranked No. 2 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, was a massive favorite heading...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: “There’s no glamour in fighting a coward”
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua won’t be a “glamour” fight, according to Tyson Fury. He feels that Joshua is a “coward’ because he failed to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd. With that said, WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is...
An MMA fighter notorious for ballooning in weight says there's 'no rocket science' in losing 50 pounds in a matter of months
In the latest UFC news, emerging MMA superstar Paddy Pimblett — who is renowned for his weight gain — said losing weight is easy.
The Ring Magazine
On This Day: Mike Tyson annihilates Trevor Berbick to become youngest heavyweight champion ever
It was a pre-ordained beating, a historic moment waiting to happen, and the beginning of a new era. Mike Tyson stopped Trevor Berbick to become heavyweight champion on a day like today, 36 years ago. 20-year-old undefeated sensation Mike Tyson was fresh off his failed attempt to make it to...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte wants to avenge losses to Fury & Joshua after Franklin fight
By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte wants to avenge the bitter knockout defeats he suffered at the hands of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua not long ago. The loss to Fury last April was especially embarrassing for the 34-year-old Whyte, considering he was never competitive for an instant in that fight before getting knocked out in the sixth round.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
worldboxingnews.net
Five retirements and a dive as light heavyweight goes 11-0, 11 KOs
One of the most blatant dives by a boxer ever inside the ropes largely flew under the radar as light heavyweight Richard Egowa moved to 11-0. The Nigerian fighter, who hails from Lagos, fought also-ran Basil Osigwe in his hometown a few days ago. What transpired blows the mind of everyone who sees it.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Ring Magazine
Ringside: Great Punchers are Great Fighters
Being on the receiving end of Jackson’s punching power was not a pleasant experience for Dennis Milton, who lost their 1991 middleweight title bout by first-round knockout. (Photo: The Ring) 24. Nov. One of Julian Jackson’s most celebrated (and chilling) one-punch knockouts took place 32 years ago today. On...
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte gets Joshua rematch if he beats Franklin on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn is no longer attempting to hide that he’s pulling for Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte to defeat his opponent Jermaine Franklin this Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London. It would have been better if Hearn and Whyte weren’t...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Sees 'Boxing Internationally' as Next Milestone For Canelo
Eddie Hearn apparently wants to take the Canelo Alvarez Show on the road. The Matchroom head feels that the Mexican superstar, whom he promotes, has accomplished so much in his career that he may be at risk of running out of alluring challenges that can motivate him. Alvarez, who is...
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
