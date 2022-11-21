ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressive Rail Roading

Metra expands UP West Line service

Metra announced yesterday the addition of 18 trains (nine inbound and nine outbound) to weekday service on the Union Pacific West Line. That change increases the total daily train count on the line from 40 to 58. The schedule revision is one of several being piloted during the post-pandemic era to deliver more consistent service to riders, Metra officials said in a press release.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Chicago Encourages Residents to Shop Local During Holiday Season

Chicago leaders are encouraging local residents and visitors to support the local economy by spending at local small businesses. Officials says it’s more important than ever to shop and dine locally during the holiday shopping season as the city’s economy continues to stabilize. The holiday shopping season unofficially kicks-off during Thanksgiving weekend with dedicated days like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort

CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
FRANKFORT, IL
959theriver.com

Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport

Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Uber Eats glitch leaves Berwyn shop owner scrambling to fill $8,000 order

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) – An expensive glitch had one suburban shop owner confused and concerned. The flower shop owner said strange transaction appeared on her Uber Eats app, racking up thousands of dollars in roses, teddy bears and other merchandise.Lauren Victory had the story you'll only see on CBS 2.It's not uncommon to order multiple arrangements at the flower shop on Ogden Avenue. What wasn't normal: that someone ordered eight pink boxes with two dozen roses in each.All week, Lucy Rodriguez Yzquierdo creates presents of all sorts at Y.A.Z. Flowers and Balloons."We offer a lot of things," Rodriguez Yzquierdo said....
BERWYN, IL
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 little boys die after falling in frozen Palatine pond: police

PALATINE, Ill. - Two boys have been pronounced dead after being rescued from an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:31 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to the 800 block of West Panorama Drive for a report of a group of juveniles who fell into a pond.
PALATINE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues

CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
CHICAGO, IL

