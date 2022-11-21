Read full article on original website
How BM Technologies is bringing banking to brands
BM Technologies (BMTX) is one of the largest digital banking platforms and banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers in the US, providing unbanked and underserved consumers with greater access to financial products through the brands they use on a daily basis. Formerly known as BankMobile, it was founded in 2015 by Luvleen Sidhu, then went public in 2021.
Global population: numbers do matter
“Don’t panic about the birth of Baby 8 Billion,” says Danny Dorling (Comment). Panic, no, but reflect more carefully, yes. It is good that Dorling focuses on consumption as a major driver of resource depletion and carbon pollution. But he is wrong to dismiss population growth as unimportant. Average consumption per person multiplied by a bigger number of people gives you a bigger result. This is not “snake oil to the mathematically illiterate”, it is mathematics.
FIVE ways to avoid being scammed when investing in crypto
As interest in cryptocurrency investing increases, we list five tips for investors to consider when trading in crypto. According to a recent report by scams.info, young adults are the most likely demographic to invest in cryptocurrency, however, as the number of scams increases, they are also the group most likely to fall victim to fraudsters. We list six ways investors can safeguard their finances against crypto scammers.
The Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives on Sale During Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While few hairstyles beat Halle Berry’s iconic pixie cut, we also love the long, bouncy blowouts mastered by Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. Additional voluminous hair icons include Jane Fonda in Barbarella (Sydney Sweeney will star in the remake of the 1968 cult sci-fi film) and — more recently — Gen Z muse Matilda Djerf. One thing all of these women have in common is that they’ve inspired dozens of fans to attempt their legendary looks at...
This Former Marketing Executive Teaches You to Bust Your Clutter – for Good
While other kids were busy collecting seashells, comics or plushies, organizing consultant Marie Quéru would spend hours sorting through her drawers, gauging the interest of a toy, a book or even mementos. “I had a real passion for inventory,” confesses the 44-year-old Parisian, who coined — and registered — the term “Écologie d’Intérieur” (or Interior Ecology, in English) to describe her approach to objects and consumption.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Eye Candy: Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Now a grown-up best known to her 40,000-person Instagram following as @larrangeuse (or The Arranger, in English),...
Hazeltree: a wealth of technology treasury solutions
Sol Zlotchenko
Sol Zlotchenko, Hazeltree’s Chief Strategy and Product Officer, explains how technology is transforming Treasury and Liquidity Management initiatives. The global financial industry has seen a significant increase in regulatory and market constraints around the management of cash, liquidity, portfolio finance and collateral. The need for robust treasury and liquidity management solutions has never been more important, and a new breed of FinTech service providers is pioneering cutting-edge technology-centric solutions to help businesses adapt and thrive in this new environment.
Fintech Pleo appoints former Monzo exec to leadership team
Pleo has appointed former Monzo exec to the fintech’s senior leadership team as part of a growth strategy which has seen it roll out services across Europe. Pleo has announced the appointment of its new CTO as part of the fintech’s growth strategy. Meri Williams, who formerly worked...
OTB Ventures launches €150mn fund with fintech focus
Venture capital firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund to invest in European businesses, with fintech being one of the key areas of focus. VC firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund that will be used in part to invest in European fintechs. It...
Banks 'not doing enough' on cost of living, survey suggests
Banks are 'not doing enough' to address the cost-of-living challenges that many consumers face, a new survey has suggested. Nearly a third of consumers say their bank isn't doing enough to support them with the cost of living, according to research from UK-based financial services company Chetwood Financial. Over half...
