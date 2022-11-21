Read full article on original website
2023 Honda Pilot priced just above $40,000
Hot on the heels of the 2023 Honda Pilot's introduction, the three-row SUV now has pricing. And although it's massively updated across the board, it's only a little more expensive than the old model. The new base price for the front-wheel-drive Sport is $40,445 including the $1,245 destination charge. That's an increase of $1,070, and it offers significantly updated styling, a fresh interior and a much improved infotainment system among other things. For trims on which all-wheel drive is an option, it's an extra $2,100. Pricing for the whole lineup is below.
Mazda buried this sweet sports car design in a dry business update
Mazda recently put out a press release discussing its plans for electrification over the next few years. It gave some more specifics to its plans, but was generally pretty dry, with one strange exception. Among the accompanying photos were two renderings of something simply referred to as the Vision Study Model, and it's an incredibly pretty sports car design that we haven't seen from Mazda before.
Electric Mercedes G-Class updates: EQG due out in 2024 with four motors
Mercedes-Benz will add the G-Class to its range of electric vehicles in the coming years. Previewed by the 2021 EQG concept, the battery-powered off-roader will feature up to four electric motors and a level of off-road capacity that's on par with the gasoline-powered model's. "From the start, it was decided...
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
BMW Z1 pair among huge Bimmer collection up for auction
An upcoming auction in Munich is unloading a large collection of BMW vehicles. Included in the lots are several seldom seen pre-war cars, a rare 2002 Cabriolet that is just one of 200, and even a few race cars. The funkiest and most un-BMW cars among them, however, are certainly a pair of Z1 roadsters. You know, the ones with the disappearing doors and interchangeable plastic body panels.
Fiat preparing to say 'ciao' to the 500X in the United States
Fiat's 500X crossover will enter the pantheon of automotive history without a successor. Ending years of rumors and speculation, the company confirmed that the soft-roader will not be replaced in the United States once production of the current-generation model ends. As we reported from the L.A. Auto Show, the 500X...
2022 BMW M5 CS Road Test: Extreme daily driver
BMW has something grand in the M5, something even grander in the M5 Competition, and something you might say is the grandest of all in the M5 CS. The tester that landed in our fleet was a visual testament to that, with its matte “Frozen Deep Green Metallic” paint, spiny bronze wheels and carbon fiber roof, spoiler and front splitter. Under that bulging, vented hood lies a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to make 627 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Open the doors, and you’re treated to a cockpit festooned with even more carbon, immediately putting you in the mood to do something stupid. But when that novelty wears off — you can’t drive this thing near the limit for long on public roads without consequences — even the CS settles down into something you can realistically drive every day, doing normal, everyday things.
2022 BMW 3.0 CSL is a manual, rear-wheel-drive throwback to the 1970s
BMW is giving enthusiasts something to be very thankful for this Thanksgiving. The company's M division unveiled a heritage-inspired limited-edition model called 3.0 CSL that was designed as a tribute to the original 3.0 CSL, one of BMW's most emblematic models. Introduced in early 1972 to homologate the E9 in...
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: A better, electric GLB
Pros: Optional third row available; Laidback, comfortable driving demeanor with responsive handling. Cons: Small third-row compromises cargo space; just OK electric driving range; no performance variant. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB is an all-electric, compact luxury SUV that provides a great balance between drivability and interior spaciousness at an entry-level price...
Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover
The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
2023 Fiat 500e Abarth revealed, quicker than the gas model
The much-loved Fiat 500 Abarth finally has a successor, and now it's electric. The 500e Abarth takes the regular model and adds a much more powerful electric motor, plus sportier styling. And while outright power is less than the top gas model, Fiat says that the new Abarth is faster on track.
Lucid delivered a startlingly small share of its produced cars to customers
Carmakers across the auto industry have been riddled with problems related to supply chains and logistics that have hindered their ability to get vehicles into the hands of paying customers — but numbers out of carmakers like Lucid show that electric-vehicle startups are taking a bigger hit than incumbents like Ford.
China's Buick Envista crossover is coming to the United States
Confirming an earlier rumor, Buick has announced that the Envista crossover it unveiled in China earlier in 2022 will travel across the Pacific and land in American showrooms. The fastback-like soft-roader's main mission will be to lure younger buyers into the firm's showrooms. "[The Buick Envista is] already in production...
Junkyard Gem: 1996 Toyota Tercel with 360,459 miles
While the highest believable odometer reading I've ever seen on a discarded car during my junkyard travels was a 1990 Volvo 240 with 626,476 miles, I spot so many junked Toyotas with better than 300,000 miles that I don't consider them very noteworthy. However, nearly all of those soon-to-be-crushed 300K-plus Toyotas are Camrys and Previas, with the occasional Corolla thrown in for variety. And, of course, owners of the beloved 1983-1988 Tercel 4WD wagon tend to rack up plenty of miles on their cars. The ordinary Toyota Tercel of the 1990s, however, was a bargain-basement cheap econo-commuter that wasn't worth enough to fix when it got old and broke something expensive, and you won't find many junkyard examples with big miles (in fact, just the opposite). Today's Junkyard Gem is one Tercel that beat the odds and came quite close to the 400,000-mile mark before a crash ended its career at age 24.
Mini Aceman spy photos show strong relation to concept
When Mini revealed the Aceman concept earlier this year, the automaker made it clear that it previewed an upcoming model. That production model is what you see here under the camouflage. And it seems the little electric crossover is hewing close to the concept's lines. The overall shape is classic...
Buick announces Ultium-based EV for the Chinese market
Buick will expand its presence in the EV segment by launching a five-seater crossover on the Chinese market before the end of 2022. The model will use the Ultium technology developed by parent company General Motors, and it will be closely followed by another electric car. Official details about the...
