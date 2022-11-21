Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Tesla Shares Rise on Citi Upgrade, Elon Musk Talk of a New Factory in Asia
Tesla shares rose almost 8% on Wednesday after hitting a 52-week intraday low on Tuesday. Citi upgraded the stock and wrote in a note that "the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward." The stock has plunged this year, partly on concern about how much time and money CEO...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Abercrombie & Fitch, Disney, Best Buy, Zoom and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Abercrombie & Fitch – Shares of the retail stock jumped 21.4% after the apparel retailer beat Wall Street's revenue forecasts for the third quarter and posted unexpected quarterly profit. The company said demand rose for clothing as consumers returned to work and had increasing social obligations.
NBC Connecticut
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
NBC Connecticut
CME Group CEO Calls Bankman-Fried ‘an Absolute Fraud,' Says He Saw Trouble Months Before FTX Collapse
A major exchange executive says he detected red flags months before the historic FTX collapse. CME Group CEO Terry Duffy said he suspected corruption at the cryptocurrency exchange the day of his first one-on-one meeting with founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I told my team this had nothing to do with crypto,"...
NBC Connecticut
Charts Suggest the ‘Mother of All Buying Opportunities' for Oil Is Coming Next Month, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
NBC Connecticut
Credit Suisse Shareholders Greenlight $4.2 Billion Capital Raise
The new share offering will see the Saudi National Bank take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank's largest shareholder. Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year.
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Says These 10 Tech and Software Stocks Can Make a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Connecticut
Citigroup Faulted by U.S. Banking Regulators for Poor Data Management in ‘Living Will' Review
Citigroup needs to address weaknesses in how it manages financial data, according to a review of the biggest banks' so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said Wednesday. The bank's issues could hurt its ability to produce accurate reports in times of duress, and that could hamper the firm's ability...
NBC Connecticut
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
NBC Connecticut
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC Connecticut
Google Has Avoided Mass Layoffs So Far, But Employees Worry Their Time May Be Coming
Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
NBC Connecticut
Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers
Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
