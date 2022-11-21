Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
DOH approves third medical cannabis retail dispensary for Pono Life Sciences on Maui
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed to retail to Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC (PONO LIFE MAUI) after it passed a final on-site inspection for its third retail facility on the Valley Isle. PONO LIFE MAUI’s new retail location is in Pāʻia,...
mauinow.com
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
mauinow.com
King Kekaulike challenges Waimea in DII HHSAA state football championships
Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. Maui’s King Kekaulike takes on Waimea in the Division II First Hawaiian Bank HHSAA state football championships, taking place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the John Kauinana Stadium at Mililani High School on O‘ahu. The game will be televised...
mauinow.com
Maui Health donates over 2,000 pounds of turkey to the Maui Food Bank
Maui Health continued its holiday tradition this year donating more than 200 turkeys to the Maui Food Bank. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Maui Health has supported Maui Food Bank’s efforts to help provide a Thanksgiving meal to Maui County residents in need. Additionally, last week...
mauinow.com
Four Maui recruits graduate as part of the Ocean Safety Bureau’s 4th Recruit Class
The Department of Fire & Public Safety, Ocean Safety Bureau celebrated the graduation of its 4th Ocean Safety Recruit Class at a luncheon ceremony at the Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Four ocean safety recruits graduated from the rigorous 11 week Recruit Training Program.
mauinow.com
New online payment portal available for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax
The County of Maui has a new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax. The portal opens for use on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat/payment. Maui County taxpayers (including agents enrolled in the Bulk Filers Program) will be able to pay online using the county’s new and...
mauinow.com
Maui police use taser on suspect at Hannah Brown memorial impaired driving checkpoint
A man suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs was arrested and tased by police Wednesday night at the annual impaired driving checkpoint held in memory Hannah Brown. Event organizers tell Maui Now that the suspect was tased after he allegedly resisted officers. Medics were called to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko
WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
mauinow.com
“Shop the Street” on Small Business Saturday in Wailuku, Nov. 26
A Small Business Saturday event takes place this weekend, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wailuku Town. This year, there are 13 participating shops and retailers on Market and Main Streets. Participating stores will donate an item or service for a prize giveaway for three lucky winners.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
mauinow.com
Black Friday during Kīhei’s 4th Friday event at Azeka Shopping Center
Kihei’s 4th Friday monthly event for Nov. 25 will include Black Friday specials at Azeka Shopping Center in South Maui from 6 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event includes live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. There will be free entertainment by...
Heavy rain battering portions of Maui County, other windward areas may see the same
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance near the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms to windward portions of the islands through Saturday morning. Here’s a look at what areas are currently affected as of Thursday night: Molokai: East Molokai under a flood warning through 12:15a Friday morning. Areas include: Ualapue, Pukoo, Kamalo, Halawa […]
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Comments / 0