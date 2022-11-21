ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
Maui Health donates over 2,000 pounds of turkey to the Maui Food Bank

Maui Health continued its holiday tradition this year donating more than 200 turkeys to the Maui Food Bank. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Maui Health has supported Maui Food Bank’s efforts to help provide a Thanksgiving meal to Maui County residents in need. Additionally, last week...
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko

WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
“Shop the Street” on Small Business Saturday in Wailuku, Nov. 26

A Small Business Saturday event takes place this weekend, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wailuku Town. This year, there are 13 participating shops and retailers on Market and Main Streets. Participating stores will donate an item or service for a prize giveaway for three lucky winners.
Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
Black Friday during Kīhei’s 4th Friday event at Azeka Shopping Center

Kihei’s 4th Friday monthly event for Nov. 25 will include Black Friday specials at Azeka Shopping Center in South Maui from 6 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event includes live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. There will be free entertainment by...
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
