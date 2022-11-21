Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
No. 17 Southeastern welcomes No. 18 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup
No. 17/23 Southeastern (8-3) vs. No. 18/24 Idaho (7-4) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | First Round. Nov. 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane) Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM (Announcers: Mark...
LSU Basketball Falls to Kansas State in Cayman Islands Classic final
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Men’s basketball team fell to Kansas State, 59-61, Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic Tournament. The Tigers will travel back to Baton Rouge and after a few days of rest, will be back in action on Sunday, November 27 as they take on Wofford at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC on SECN+.
Men’s Basketball Late surge not enough for UNO to surpass The Citadel
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of New Orleans men’s basketball program had a late surge in the first half, but it was not enough to hold off the Citadel in a 72-65 loss Wednesday afternoon at Lakefront Arena. Jordan Johnson led UNO (1-3) with a season high...
Miller leads LSU past Akron in Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Tigers will play for a championship in a multi-team event for the second consecutive year as they advanced to the finals Tuesday of the Cayman Islands Championship with a 73-58 win over Akron at John Gray Gymnasium. The Tigers are now 5-0...
Alcorn pushes past UNO, 65-56
LORMAN, Miss. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-3) got out to a hot start but could not hold off an Alcorn State Braves (2-3) charge in a 65-56 loss on Tuesday evening at the Davey L. Whitney Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. With a seven-point lead out of the locker...
Scelfo, Allen claim Southland top honors while league-high 13 Lions earn All-SLC recognition
HAMMOND, La. – Led by Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and SLC Offensive Lineman of the Year John Allen, the league champion Southeastern Louisiana University football program had a conference-best representation on the 2022 All-Southland Conference football teams released Wednesday by the league office. Scelfo was...
Giving Thanks to All on Thanksgiving
Today is a day to be retrospective. Yes, I have written my prep basketball report for the day. Yes, I have written my Saints injury report for Wednesday and will do so today as well. Yes, I have written my piece on the New Orleans Pelicans winning easily at San...
