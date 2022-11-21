ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

crescentcitysports.com

No. 17 Southeastern welcomes No. 18 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup

No. 17/23 Southeastern (8-3) vs. No. 18/24 Idaho (7-4) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | First Round. Nov. 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane) Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM (Announcers: Mark...
POCATELLO, ID
crescentcitysports.com

LSU Basketball Falls to Kansas State in Cayman Islands Classic final

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Men’s basketball team fell to Kansas State, 59-61, Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic Tournament. The Tigers will travel back to Baton Rouge and after a few days of rest, will be back in action on Sunday, November 27 as they take on Wofford at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC on SECN+.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Miller leads LSU past Akron in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Tigers will play for a championship in a multi-team event for the second consecutive year as they advanced to the finals Tuesday of the Cayman Islands Championship with a 73-58 win over Akron at John Gray Gymnasium. The Tigers are now 5-0...
AKRON, OH
crescentcitysports.com

Alcorn pushes past UNO, 65-56

LORMAN, Miss. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-3) got out to a hot start but could not hold off an Alcorn State Braves (2-3) charge in a 65-56 loss on Tuesday evening at the Davey L. Whitney Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. With a seven-point lead out of the locker...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Giving Thanks to All on Thanksgiving

Today is a day to be retrospective. Yes, I have written my prep basketball report for the day. Yes, I have written my Saints injury report for Wednesday and will do so today as well. Yes, I have written my piece on the New Orleans Pelicans winning easily at San...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

