GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Men’s basketball team fell to Kansas State, 59-61, Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic Tournament. The Tigers will travel back to Baton Rouge and after a few days of rest, will be back in action on Sunday, November 27 as they take on Wofford at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC on SECN+.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO