VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO