ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning. CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man killed after being hit by train in Valdosta

Valdosta police are investigating the death of a man that was struck by a train. According to VPD, officers responded to the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue around 5 a.m. on Monday, November 21, around 5 a.m. CSX Railroad employees told officers that they observed a person lying on...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs. The crash happened on Monday around 5...
VALDOSTA, GA
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WALB 10

VPD: Man arrested after hitting woman with crowbar, kicking officer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing multiple charges after Valdosta police say he hit a woman with a crowbar and hit an officer. Kevin Brown, 24, is charged with aggravated assault-family violence, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass. The incident happened in the 200 block of North...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Wanted woman arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store employee

The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a woman for threatening a story employee at the Valdosta Mall. According to VPD, on November 22, around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving a call that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. Upon arrival, officers...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit charges two for meth, controlled substances charges

The Coffee County Drug Unit made another arrest this week, placing two men behind bars after they reportedly discovered methamphetamine and multiple controlled substances during a search of the vehicle. According to a CCDU preliminary report, on November 21, a corporal conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug officers arrest two on possession, trafficking charges

The Coffee County Drug Unit busted Jonathan Vernon Pridgen and Erin Morgan Day on trafficking charges after discovering over an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, multiple pills, and suspected heroin during a search of their vehicle over the weekend. Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers pulled over...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Wrightsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clinch County High School football team will have a game with Johnson County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
TIFTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy