Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
"You are fulfilling dreams" - The importance of shopping locally this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now with the holiday season underway, it's time for a busy holiday shopping season. It all kicks off with the busiest shopping day of the year. Two local business owners give us an inside look into this year's Black Friday shopping scene, and the importance of shopping locally this holiday season.
WTHI
Annual fundraiser hopes to help around 900 kids get clothes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to help local children this holiday season. The Noon Optimist Club" is hosting its annual "Clothe-a-Child" fundraiser. It's all online at this link. You can bid on several items, from furniture to sports memorabilia and toys -- there's a little bit...
WTHI
The Salvation Army asks for help to reach goal
VIGO COUNTY, Indiana (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is a time of remembering what you are thankful for and making memories with others. From the very first Thanksgiving, a big part of the holiday is to show generosity to others. In light of the giving spirit of the holidays, the Salvation Army is looking to the community for help to reach its goal.
WTHI
Community trots like a turkey this thanksgiving to support those in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People got out to trot like a turkey at a 5K and 1-mile run fundraiser. It was all in an effort to make sure local people in need had a meal of their own this Thanksgiving. Crossroad Events hosted the 9th Annual Terre Haute Turkey...
WTHI
Here's an opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit early this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can ring in the holiday season this weekend. The fairgrounds in Terre Haute is hosting a Winter Wonderland. Vendors will be there so you can get some holiday shopping done. The whole family can enjoy some ice skating and train rides. There will also...
WTHI
Give the gift of green this holiday season with reTHink Inc.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support "greener living" through a matching fundraiser this holiday season. reTHink, Inc. had a goal to raise $4,500 by the end of the year. Ten donors are hoping to double that amount. They'll donate $100 for every gift made to the organization.
WTHI
Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
WTHI
Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year. A local business is easing the financial burden on families. Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This is...
WTHI
You can join in on some small-town Christmas spirit at this event
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support local vendors this weekend at the Bridgeton Country Christmas. Organizers hope you'll soak up a little small-town Christmas spirit. Bridgeton's historical buildings will be filled with art, gifts, crafts, decorations, live music, and food. Bridgeton Country Christmas is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then...
WTHI
Candles Holocaust Museum asks for your help making an Eva Kor exhibit a reality
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum is asking for your help to bring a new exhibit to life. On Tuesday, we told you about the collection of scarves that once belonged to museum founder Eva Kor". The exhibit also features one of Kor's iconic outfits. Candles hopes...
WTHI
Handling grief over the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone. Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common. They say one of the most important things...
WTHI
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
WTHI
Pride Center holds candlelight vigil to honor "Club Q" shooting victims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the names of the five people killed in the weekend shooting at Club Q. It's a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, the Pride Center in Terre Haute held a candlelight vigil in their honor. Dozens of people came out to...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
WTHI
The search for the new Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent will begin in January
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next superintendent for the largest school corporation in the Wabash Valley could have a major impact on your child's education. The Vigo County School Board is getting ready to start the search, but it won't officially begin until the start of the new year.
WTHI
Are you hitting the road this Thanksgiving? You might run into some traffic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An astonishing 49 million Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving. According to AAA's "Holiday Travel Forecast," this year will be the "third busiest" on record. Travel dropped significantly during the pandemic. AAA says this year almost matches the travel volume of 2019.
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Comments / 0