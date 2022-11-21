ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Annual fundraiser hopes to help around 900 kids get clothes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to help local children this holiday season. The Noon Optimist Club" is hosting its annual "Clothe-a-Child" fundraiser. It's all online at this link. You can bid on several items, from furniture to sports memorabilia and toys -- there's a little bit...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

The Salvation Army asks for help to reach goal

VIGO COUNTY, Indiana (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is a time of remembering what you are thankful for and making memories with others. From the very first Thanksgiving, a big part of the holiday is to show generosity to others. In light of the giving spirit of the holidays, the Salvation Army is looking to the community for help to reach its goal.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Give the gift of green this holiday season with reTHink Inc.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support "greener living" through a matching fundraiser this holiday season. reTHink, Inc. had a goal to raise $4,500 by the end of the year. Ten donors are hoping to double that amount. They'll donate $100 for every gift made to the organization.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

You can join in on some small-town Christmas spirit at this event

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support local vendors this weekend at the Bridgeton Country Christmas. Organizers hope you'll soak up a little small-town Christmas spirit. Bridgeton's historical buildings will be filled with art, gifts, crafts, decorations, live music, and food. Bridgeton Country Christmas is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then...
BRIDGETON, IN
WTHI

Handling grief over the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone. Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common. They say one of the most important things...
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal

A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN

