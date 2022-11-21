Read full article on original website
Tarbiya Institution prepares and delivers hundreds of meals to refugees and local shelters for Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tarbiya Institution in Roseville is giving back to its community by volunteering numerous hours and delivering meals to their doorsteps. On Thanksgiving day, more than 30 volunteers prepared about 400 meals for two local shelters and refugee families in Sacramento. "You helping with the community,"...
Mountain Democrat
Jingle! Mingle! coming to Cameron Park
Assistance League Sierra Foothills hosts its second annual Jingle! Mingle! fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. The event features a splendid tasting of local wines, craft beer and fresh lemonade as well as delectable...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 25
Congratulations to Nate Claflin of Cool, who recently earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. It’s that time of year for togetherness, comfort, celebration and peace. Unfortunately, not every family will experience those feelings as some are faced with uncertainty, loneliness and broken hearts for their children. To help, The Center for Violence-free Relationships has the Adopt-A-Family program and the Holiday Shopping Boutique to help local families. To donate and for more information email [email protected] or call (530) 626-1450.
Mountain Democrat
Enchant — a dazzling holiday display
Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, comes to Sacramento to Sutter Health Park with an all-new, interactive light-maze adventure created from more than four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with...
Mountain Democrat
Kudos to EDSO
My husband and I are attending the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. We are so grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for sharing knowledge of every facet of the department ranging from patrol to K-9 to narcotics to cybersecurity and so much more. We strongly encourage anyone living in El Dorado County to consider taking this course and spending one night a week for 16 weeks to learn how this department is working diligently to protect the citizens of our county.
What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?
SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
goldcountrymedia.com
Student dress code being amended
The Western Placer Unified School District board voted unanimously at its Nov. 16 meeting to amend the dress code effective immediately for all grade levels. School district Superintenedant Kerry Callahan said the change was prompted by “students, primarily female, being upset that the current policy was unfairly discriminating against them. Students spoke out to the board and their school principals.”
elkgrovetribune.com
Public Gets First Look at Conceptual Renderings of Proposed Elk Grove Zoo
A sneak peek at the proposed zoo was revealed by the Sacramento Zoological Society and City of Elk Grove on November 16 at District 56. Now through January 13, 2023 community members can give feedback on how a new zoo would affect their neighborhood. Input from the the community will...
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: Grateful Threads
Grateful Threads is a family-owned and operated clothing and home decor consignment store. At Grateful Threads customers find men’s and women’s high-end fashion at affordable prices. Staff also builds and refinishes furniture and they say they love mixing bohemian with farmhouse style. Shopping sustainable is the idea so...
goldcountrymedia.com
Shopping is easy throughout Roseville
With the holiday season close at hand, holiday shopping comes along with it. Residents can support their local small businesses by starting their holiday shopping this weekend on Small Business Saturday. All Roseville neighborhoods are within reach of easy shopping, whether it’s at the Galleria/Fountains area or in any of...
Meet Ash, a Bernedoodle puppy and newest recruit at the Rescue Fire Department
RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...
goldcountrymedia.com
New cafe owner to continue the legacy of providing sweets
Country Harvest Bakery & Café, soon to be called Dear Ruby, is a premiere destination for a sweet tooth. Robin Stoddard of Roseville recently purchased the Lincoln bakery and said she’s excited about her new journey. Former owner Patti Storer opened this business in 2015, bringing 30-plus years...
probrewer.com
Grade A Used 800 Liter Container
Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday
There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis stores have unique gifts
The holiday season is here, which means Loomis residents will be shopping for gifts to give their loved ones and friends. What better way to support Loomis small businesses than holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday this Saturday and throughout the season?. Looking to go big with your gifts this...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 1:45 p.m.: Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out just after 1 p.m. in some grass in the 5900 block of Pettinger Road, between Albert and Amos lanes, south of Highway 12. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames upon their arrival at well under an acre. She added that a small crew will remain on the scene mopping up, and what ignited the blaze is under investigation.
