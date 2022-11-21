Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.

25 DAYS AGO