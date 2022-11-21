Read full article on original website
Related
qrockonline.com
Will County Increases Focus on Attracting Green Industries
Coordinated efforts include allowing for battery energy storage facilities – One of the first counties in Illinois to permit this growing industry. Will County leaders are calling attention to an increased focus on attracting green industries to the local economy. This follows several coordinated initiatives to attract the clean energy industry to Will County, including energy storage and transportation.
qrockonline.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on Friday, December 2
The University of St. Francis (USF) is hosting its final American Red Cross blood drive of 2022 on Friday, December 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall Gymnasium at USF’s St. Clare Campus, which is located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet. For an appointment,...
qrockonline.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
qrockonline.com
Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield
An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
qrockonline.com
Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
Comments / 0